Adam Sandler Responds To Derrick Henry-Dan Patrick Bet

Comedian Adam Sandler has responded to the bet between Derrick Henry and Dan Patrick. Judging by the video, the Sandman approves the wager.

Adam Sandler Responds To Derrick Henry

Adam Sandler's keeping his side of the bet… now it's your turn @KingHenry_2! @Ravens RB Derrick Henry reacts to his favorite actor, @AdamSandler, promising him a spot in an upcoming movie with a 2,000 yard season in 2025 👀 pic.twitter.com/5PaSboZczI — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 6, 2025

On Tuesday, Henry appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and expressed his love for Sandler, calling him his “favorite actor.”

Patrick, who’s friends with Sandler, offered Henry a deal. If Henry rushes for 2,000 yards this season, Patrick will get the running back a role in a Sandler movie.

Patrick informed Sandler of the bet and asked Happy Gilmore to leave Henry a video. In true Sandman fashion, the actor delivered.

“Yo, Derrick, I just woke up. You know that, that’s why I look disgusting, on top of the fact that I am disgusting, but I love ya,” Sandler said in a video shared to The Dan Patrick Show’s X account. “Congrats on everything, baby. 2000-plus this year gets you not only in the movie but we have a nice dinner together and talk about Dan Patrick’s facial hair and how hard it is for him to grow it. I love ya and keep it up.”

An ecstatic Henry later wrote, “Dan you’re a real one! Adam Sandler is da goat! Appreciate the extra motivation.”

Derrick Henry Will Attempt A Historic Season

Dan you’re a real one ! 🙏🏾 & @AdamSandler is da 🐐‼️ I appreciate the extra motivation ! 💪🏾💪🏾😤🎬 https://t.co/7Z2XFK8pP6 — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) June 6, 2025

Henry had a sensational first season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns. For his efforts, the Ravens signed Henry to a two-year extension worth $30 million, with $25 million guaranteed.

Henry, 31, is now the highest-paid running back over the age of 30.

If Henry rushes for 2,000 yards, he’ll become the 10th player in NFL history to hit that benchmark. The latest running back in that club was Saquon Barkley, who eclipsed 2,005 rushing yards last season.