Adam Sandler Responds To Derrick Henry-Dan Patrick Bet

Dan Girolamo
Actor Adam Sandler attends the NBA game.

Comedian Adam Sandler has responded to the bet between Derrick Henry and Dan Patrick. Judging by the video, the Sandman approves the wager.

Adam Sandler Responds To Derrick Henry

On Tuesday, Henry appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and expressed his love for Sandler, calling him his “favorite actor.”

Patrick, who’s friends with Sandler, offered Henry a deal. If Henry rushes for 2,000 yards this season, Patrick will get the running back a role in a Sandler movie.

Patrick informed Sandler of the bet and asked Happy Gilmore to leave Henry a video. In true Sandman fashion, the actor delivered.

“Yo, Derrick, I just woke up. You know that, that’s why I look disgusting, on top of the fact that I am disgusting, but I love ya,” Sandler said in a video shared to The Dan Patrick Show’s X account. “Congrats on everything, baby. 2000-plus this year gets you not only in the movie but we have a nice dinner together and talk about Dan Patrick’s facial hair and how hard it is for him to grow it. I love ya and keep it up.”

An ecstatic Henry later wrote, “Dan you’re a real one! Adam Sandler is da goat! Appreciate the extra motivation.”

Derrick Henry Will Attempt A Historic Season

Henry had a sensational first season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns. For his efforts, the Ravens signed Henry to a two-year extension worth $30 million, with $25 million guaranteed.

Henry, 31, is now the highest-paid running back over the age of 30.

If Henry rushes for 2,000 yards, he’ll become the 10th player in NFL history to hit that benchmark. The latest running back in that club was Saquon Barkley, who eclipsed 2,005 rushing yards last season.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
