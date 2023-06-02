NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the league has decided on disciplinary action for Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant. However, Silver will wait until after the NBA Finals to announce the punishment.

Ja Morant Suspended By Memphis Grizzlies

On May 14, Morant was suspended by the Grizzlies after waving a gun on an Instagram live stream.

This was not Morant’s first incident involving guns this season.

Morant was seen holding a firearm at a Denver nightclub on March 4. The incident occurred after the Grizzlies played the Nuggets earlier that night.

For his actions in Denver, Morant met with Silver to discuss the incident. He was later suspended eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.

Adam Silver May Come Down Hard On Morant

Because of Morant’s previous suspension, there is a belief that Silver will come down harder on the young superstar.

“We uncovered a fair amount of additional information since I was asked about the situation,” Silver said on Thursday. “I would say we probably could have brought it to a head now, but we made a decision — and I believe the players’ association agrees with us — that it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of the series to announce the results of that investigation. And given that he has now been suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies indefinitely, and so nothing would’ve changed in the next few weeks, it seemed better to park that at the moment, at least any public announcement.

The last possible date for the NBA Finals is June 18, so expect Silver’s announcement after that.

