NBA News and Rumors

Adam Silver Will Announce Ja Morant’s Punishment After NBA Finals

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
NBA commissioner Adam Silver

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the league has decided on disciplinary action for Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant. However, Silver will wait until after the NBA Finals to announce the punishment.

Ja Morant Suspended By Memphis Grizzlies

On May 14, Morant was suspended by the Grizzlies after waving a gun on an Instagram live stream.

This was not Morant’s first incident involving guns this season.

Morant was seen holding a firearm at a Denver nightclub on March 4. The incident occurred after the Grizzlies played the Nuggets earlier that night.

For his actions in Denver, Morant met with Silver to discuss the incident. He was later suspended eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.

Adam Silver May Come Down Hard On Morant

Because of Morant’s previous suspension, there is a belief that Silver will come down harder on the young superstar.

“We uncovered a fair amount of additional information since I was asked about the situation,” Silver said on Thursday. “I would say we probably could have brought it to a head now, but we made a decision — and I believe the players’ association agrees with us — that it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of the series to announce the results of that investigation. And given that he has now been suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies indefinitely, and so nothing would’ve changed in the next few weeks, it seemed better to park that at the moment, at least any public announcement.

The last possible date for the NBA Finals is June 18, so expect Silver’s announcement after that.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse

Philadelphia 76ers Introduce Nick Nurse As Next Head Coach

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NBA News and Rumors
Boston Celtics Joe Mazzulla
Joe Mazzulla Will Return As Head Coach For Boston Celtics
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NBA News and Rumors
Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League Debut Could Happen In Sacramento
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 31 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler dribbles
2023 NBA Finals Schedule: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 31 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers
Warriors President And General Manager Bob Myers Steps Down
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 30 2023
NBA News and Rumors
oronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse
76ers Hire Nick Nurse As Next Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 30 2023
NBA News and Rumors
58edd250-fdcc-11ed-97d6-3e555ca161cd
NBA Opens Official Investigation in NBA Ref Eric Lewis’ Possible Burner Twitter Account
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top