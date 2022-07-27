NCAA

Adidas Signs 15 Female NCAA College Athletes to NIL Deals

Gia Nguyen
Adidas Signs 15 Female NCAA College Athletes to NIL Deals

Adidas signed an all-female group of 15 NCAA college athletes to NIL deals, including stars from six different sports.

Adidas will be sponsoring basketball, soccer, track, tennis, softball, and volleyball players in the deal, which will also include a mentorship program and a collaboration with Candace Parker, one of the greatest female athletes of all-time.

The female college athletes were the first group of student-athletes signed by the clothing and apparel brand.

Hailey Van Lith Among 15 Players Signed in Adidas NIL Deal

Louisville star basketball player Hailey Van Lith was among the NCAA athletes signed by Adidas.

Van Lith took to Twitter to announce the deal and express her excitement about working with Adidas to empower women and drive inclusivity through sports.

Adidas is the latest brand to sign Van Lith to a NIL deal.

The junior Louisville guard also has deals with JCPenny and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

She was the only basketball player among the 15 female college athletes signed to Adidas. An integral part of Lousiville being the No.1 seed during the NCAA women’s March Madness, Van Lith was one of the main female players to watch during the Final Four last season.

List of Female College Athletes Signed to Adidas NIL Deal

While this was the first group of college athletes signed to Adidas, the company reportedly has plans to sign all of the athletes from its sponsored schools to NIL deals of some kind.

Below, we’ll list the inaugural group of NCAA athletes signed to Adidas.

  • Maddy Anderson – Mississippi St., soccer
  • Emily Mason – Rutgers, soccer
  • Brianna Copeland – Indiana, softball
  • Erin Moss – Georgia Tech, volleyball
  • Lauren Dooley – Kansas, volleyball
  • Moriah Oliveira – Miami, track and field
  • Kinsey Fiedler – Washington, softball
  • Gianna Pielet – Texas A&M, tennis
  • Jayci “Jay” Goldsmith – Texas A&M, tennis
  • Izzy Redmon – Arizona State, gymnastics
  • Nicklin Hames – Nebraska, volleyball
  • Jaiden Thomas – NC State, soccer
  • Jameese Joseph – NC State, soccer
  • Hailey Van Lith – Louisville, basketball
  • India Wells – Grambling State, softball
Topics  
NCAA

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NCAA

NCAA
Will Levis

WATCH: Kentucky QB Will Levis Drinks Mayonnaise in Coffee

Jon Conahan  •  Jul 21 2022
NCAA
Kirby Smart To Join List of Top-10 Highest-Paid College Football Coaches
Kirby Smart Gets 58% Raise, Joins Highest Paid College Football Coaches
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 23 2022
NCAA
Breaking Down UND’s 2022-23 Roster
Eric J. Burton  •  May 12 2022
NCAA
Bashir Mason, Saint Peter's
Saint Peter’s Finds Shaheen Holloway Replacement
Jon Conahan  •  Apr 12 2022
NCAA
Denver’s Bobby Brink Signs Three-Year Entry-Level Deal With Flyers
Eric J. Burton  •  Apr 10 2022
NCAA
Doug Edert
Former Saint Peter’s Standout Doug Edert Reportedly Transferring To Bryant
Jon Conahan  •  Apr 9 2022
NCAA
Doug Edert
Could Doug Edert Reunite With Holloway At Seton Hall?
Jon Conahan  •  Apr 8 2022
More News