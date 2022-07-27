Adidas Signs 15 Female NCAA College Athletes to NIL Deals

Adidas signed an all-female group of 15 NCAA college athletes to NIL deals, including stars from six different sports.

Adidas will be sponsoring basketball, soccer, track, tennis, softball, and volleyball players in the deal, which will also include a mentorship program and a collaboration with Candace Parker, one of the greatest female athletes of all-time.

The female college athletes were the first group of student-athletes signed by the clothing and apparel brand.

.@adidas announced the first group of student-athletes to NIL deals –15 women across seven collegiate sports. pic.twitter.com/O626w2GG9I — TONY MUI (@MrTonyMui) July 27, 2022

Hailey Van Lith Among 15 Players Signed in Adidas NIL Deal

Louisville star basketball player Hailey Van Lith was among the NCAA athletes signed by Adidas.

Van Lith took to Twitter to announce the deal and express her excitement about working with Adidas to empower women and drive inclusivity through sports.

Three Stripe Fam 🙏… So excited to be part of the first group of student athletes joining the @adidas family, and to help support their mission to empower women + drive inclusivity throughout sport. 📈 @adidasNYC #moreispossible #createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/kRbc6H8e28 — HVL (@haileyvanlith) July 26, 2022

Adidas is the latest brand to sign Van Lith to a NIL deal.

The junior Louisville guard also has deals with JCPenny and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

She was the only basketball player among the 15 female college athletes signed to Adidas. An integral part of Lousiville being the No.1 seed during the NCAA women’s March Madness, Van Lith was one of the main female players to watch during the Final Four last season.

List of Female College Athletes Signed to Adidas NIL Deal

While this was the first group of college athletes signed to Adidas, the company reportedly has plans to sign all of the athletes from its sponsored schools to NIL deals of some kind.

Below, we’ll list the inaugural group of NCAA athletes signed to Adidas.