Adrien Broner Next Fight Cancelled After Third Opponent Withdraws

Adrien Broner’s next fight against Michael Williams Jr. has been cancelled after his opponent suffered a jaw injury during training camp.

Now, Broner is suddenly searching for a new adversary for his next fight, which was originally scheduled for the BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event on Feb. 25 from Gateway Park Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Williams Jr. was forced to withdraw from his bout versus Broner, a former four-division titleist, after fracturing his jaw during a training session last week.

Broner had been looking forward to fighting Williams Jr. in part due to the fighter’s relationship with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

However, Jones Jr. is no longer Williams Jr.’s trainer either.

His father, Michael Williams Sr., made the announcement via social media.

“First thing’s first, Roy Jones Jr. is in longer one of my son’s trainers. Second I am so sorry to announce my son will not be fighting AB February 25th due to [an] unnecessary injury in training camp.”

Will Broner Be Able To Find An Opponent For His Next Fight?

Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) has been struggling to find an opponent for his next fight, which will mark the bout of a three-fight deal between the 33-year-old and BLK Prime.

Williams had already been a late replacement for the fight at Gateway Park Arena. Williams, a welterweight contender from North Carolina, was stepping in for Hank Lundy (31-12-1, 14 KOs). That came just one week after Lundy was named as Broner’s next opponent in place of Ivan Redkach, who withdrew following a dispute with his promoter.

Now, Broner’s Feb. 25 PPV event will be cancelled, according to BLK Prime.

The Broner-Williams Jr will be postponed and the company plans on getting a “new opponent” for Broner for a bout in the near future.

“I know this ain’t the WWF, but right now I feel like Triple H cause I’m back healthy, happy, and hungry. Sorry to all my fans, but I will continue this journey, support me, and I fight for you,” said Broner after Williams Jr. dropped out of the fight..

Throwing an unknown opponent at Broner would be unfair for both fighters. Broner hasn’t fought in nearly two years and is vulnerable against even fringe-level competition at this point in his career.