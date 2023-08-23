The AFC East is arguably the toughest division in the NFL. The Bills have dominated the division the last three seasons, but the Jets, Dolphins, and Patriots are all capable of running the table and winning the AFC East. Which team will finish first? Below, we preview the AFC East and explore the odds for each team to win the division. Plus, we share our predictions and expert picks for the AFC East in 2023.

AFC East 2023: Team Odds, Preview, And Contenders

Contender – Buffalo Bills

Since Tom Brady left the Patriots for Tampa Bay, the Buffalo Bills have dominated the AFC East, winning three-straight division titles.

Josh Allen remains one of the five best quarterbacks in the game. It sounds simple, but if Allen is on the field, the Bills have a chance to win the Super Bowl. Buffalo has combined to go 37-12 over the last three seasons.

The defense lost leading tackler Tremaine Edmunds, but Von Miller returns from injury. Plus, the entire defense is a borderline top-10 unit.

If the Bills can become more balanced on offense and run the ball successfully with James Cook, they will find themselves in the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

Buffalo Bills Odds Play Over 10.5 wins -155 Under 10.5 wins +125

Contender – Miami Dolphins

Year 1 under Mike McDaniel was a success as the Dolphins reached the postseason for the first time since 2016. The Dolphins fell to the Bills in the Wild Card Round, but they were without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Speaking of Tua, the Dolphins started the 2022 season 8-3 before collapsing because of injuries to their quarterback, among other things.

The biggest acquisition for the defense was hiring former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio to be the defensive coordinator.

With Fangio calling the plays and new acquisition Jalen Ramsey in the secondary, the Dolphins are a scary team on paper.

Miami Dolphins Odds Play Over 9.5 wins -125 Under 9.5 wins -105

New England Patriots

2022 was a bizarre season for the Patriots as head coach Bill Belichick had Matt Patricia and Joe Judge run the offense. The result was a bottom-tier offense in almost every statistical category.

The big addition for the Patriots was the hiring of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator. With O’Brien’s experience calling plays, the Patriots give quarterback Mac Jones a legitimate shot to succeed.

Plus, Ezekiel Elliott could be a nice addition to the running game to pair with Rhamondre Stevenson.

With a projected top-10 defense, the Patriots could be a tough out in the AFC East.

Unfortunately for New England, the Patriots have the hardest schedule, according to Sharp Football Analysis.

New England Patriots Odds Play Over 7 wins +100 Under 7 wins -130

New York Jets

The most talked about team entering 2023 is easily the New York Jets, thanks to the addition of Aaron Rodgers.

With a trio of inconsistent quarterbacks in 2022 (Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco), the Jets still managed to win seven games.

Rodgers brings stability, talent, and experience to a Jets offense boasting talent at almost every skill position, including Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Dalvin Cook.

The defense should be one of the best units in football, with studs at all levels, including Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley, and Sauce Gardner.

If the Jets can protect Rodgers, they could end their 12-season playoff drought.

New York Jets Odds Play Over 9.5 wins -140 Under 9.5 wins +110

AFC East 2023: Expert Picks and Predictions

Because of the Bills’ dominance the last three seasons, Buffalo (+120) is the favorite to win the AFC East, and rightfully so. However, the Jets (+240) and Dolphins (+300) are not far behind the Bills.

View the odds below via BetOnline.

To Win AFC East Odds Play Buffalo Bills +120 New York Jets +240 Miami Dolphins +300 New England Patriots +850

New York Jets to Win AFC East (+240)

It cannot be overstated how bad the Jets’ quarterbacks were in 2022. Even if Rodgers doesn’t play at an MVP level, the Jets’ offense will be much better in 2023. Signing Cook will help the Jets running game at the beginning of the season to give Hall a chance to ease back into things coming off the injury. Thanks to an elite defense and an improved offense, the Jets are a great value pick to win the AFC East.

Miami Dolphins to Win AFC East (+300)

Had Tua not been injured last season, the Dolphins may have won the AFC East. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are one of the best-receiving tandems in football, combing for 194 catches, 3,066 yards, and 15 touchdowns in 2022. The Dolphins should be better than their 2022 DVOA ranking of No. 15 because of Fangio. It all comes down to Tua. If he stays healthy, the Dolphins are a dark horse to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

