On the eve of the 2024 Divisional Round, let’s examine the odds for the AFC and NFC Championship winners.

2024 AFC Championship Winner Odds

Do the Ravens have the best defense in football? 🟣 pic.twitter.com/ZM5CHsHCwR — PFF (@PFF) January 20, 2024

Ahead of the Divisional Round, which team is favored to win the AFC Championship?

BetOnline lists the Baltimore Ravens as the favorite to win the AFC and reach the Super Bowl. The Ravens were the best team in the NFL this past regular season and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Ravens play the Texans in the Divisional Round on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Texans have the worst odds to win the AFC.

The Bills have the second-best odds behind the Ravens, with the Chiefs right behind Buffalo. The Chiefs head to Orchard Park to play the Bills on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Below, view the odds for the AFC Championship Winner via BetOnline.

AFC Championship Winner Odds Play Baltimore Ravens +115 Buffalo Bills +220 Kansas City Chiefs +350 Houston Texans +1400

2024 NFC Championship Winner Odds

Heading into the Divisional Weekend, which NFC team has the best odds to win the conference?

BetOnline lists the San Francisco 49ers as the favorite to win the NFC. The 49ers have the best roster in the conference and the most experience out of the four remaining teams. San Francisco is Super Bowl or bust.

The 49ers play the Packers on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Behind the 49ers on the chart are the Lions, who won their first playoff game in over 30 years last weekend. The Lions play the Buccaneers on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Below, view the odds for the NFC Championship Winner via BetOnline.

NFC Championship Winner Odds Play San Francisco 49ers -190 Detroit Lions +310 Green Bay Packers +1000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1200

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.