2024 AFC And NFC Championship Winner Odds: Ravens, 49ers Top List

Dan Girolamo
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85)

On the eve of the 2024 Divisional Round, let’s examine the odds for the AFC and NFC Championship winners.

2024 AFC Championship Winner Odds

Ahead of the Divisional Round, which team is favored to win the AFC Championship?

BetOnline lists the Baltimore Ravens as the favorite to win the AFC and reach the Super Bowl. The Ravens were the best team in the NFL this past regular season and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Ravens play the Texans in the Divisional Round on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Texans have the worst odds to win the AFC.

The Bills have the second-best odds behind the Ravens, with the Chiefs right behind Buffalo. The Chiefs head to Orchard Park to play the Bills on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Below, view the odds for the AFC Championship Winner via BetOnline.

AFC Championship Winner Odds Play
Baltimore Ravens +115 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +220 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +350 BetOnline logo
Houston Texans +1400 BetOnline logo

2024 NFC Championship Winner Odds

Heading into the Divisional Weekend, which NFC team has the best odds to win the conference?

BetOnline lists the San Francisco 49ers as the favorite to win the NFC. The 49ers have the best roster in the conference and the most experience out of the four remaining teams. San Francisco is Super Bowl or bust.

The 49ers play the Packers on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Behind the 49ers on the chart are the Lions, who won their first playoff game in over 30 years last weekend. The Lions play the Buccaneers on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Below, view the odds for the NFC Championship Winner via BetOnline.

NFC Championship Winner Odds Play
San Francisco 49ers -190 BetOnline logo
Detroit Lions +310 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers +1000 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1200 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
