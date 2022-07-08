AFC North Odds: Baltimore Ravens Have 43% Chance To Win Division

The AFC North is highly regarded as the toughest division in the NFL. According to the top online sportsbooks, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are the favorites to win the AFC North Division with +130 odds. In this article, we’ll break down the AFC North division odds for each team and offer the best pick to win the division for the 2022-23 regular season. Check out our expert NFL picks and analysis for the AFC North Division below.

AFC North Odds | Odds to Win The 2022 AFC North

The AFC North has been dominated by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens since 2001.

The Steelers and Ravens have combined for 16 out of the last 21 division titles. The Bengals won the other five division titles with Cleveland winning zero division titles during that span.

Pittsburgh has won 10 and Baltimore has won six division titles since 2001.

The Baltimore Ravens are the favorites to win the AFC North for the 2022-23 regular season.

Here is a chart of the AFC North odds from BetOnline, one of the best NFL betting sites.

AFC North Teams AFC North Division Odds Play Baltimore Ravens +130 Cincinnati Bengals +175 Cleveland Browns +400 Pittsburgh Steelers +800

AFC North Division: Analyzing the NFL Odds to Win the Division

Two teams are the odds-on favorites to win the AFC North Division this year.

According to the top offshore sportsbooks, the Baltimore Ravens have the best odds at +130 while the Cincinnati Bengals are not far behind at +175 odds.

Below, we will go over the AFC North Division for the 2022-23 season.

Baltimore Ravens Odds – 43.48% Chance to Win AFC North Division

At +130 odds, the Baltimore Ravens are the favorites to win the division.

Baltimore dealt with a significant number of injuries last year, including star QB Lamar Jackson. Jackson was injured early in the game against the Cleveland Browns in December. He missed the remaining four games of the season.

With the team getting back to health on offense and defense, they have the best all-around team in the division.

Baltimore will have a bounce-back year after missing the playoffs last season.

Cincinnati Bengals Odds – 36.36% Chance to Win AFC North Division

The Cincinnati Bengals had a fantastic year, last season. They made it all the way to the Super Bowl but they fell short against the Los Angeles Rams.

Joe Burrow has solidified himself as a bona fide star and one of the very best QBs in the league.

The Bengals spent their offseason building their offensive line to protect Burrow. The offensive line was a major issue for the team last year, especially in the Super Bowl.

With Burrow under center, the Bengals will try to avoid a Super Bowl loss hangover.

Cleveland Browns Odds – 20% Chance to Win AFC North Division

The Cleveland Browns made a splash move in the offseason, acquiring QB Deshaun Watson.

It is highly likely Watson faces a long suspension and he could sit out the entire season.

Baker Mayfield is no longer on the team. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers.

This leaves Jacoby Brissett as the likely starting QB for most, if not the entire season.

With Brissett set to be the starting QB, a 20% chance to win the division seems a bit generous.

Pittsburgh Steelers Odds – 11.11% Chance to Win AFC North Division

Future Hall of Fame QB Ben Roethlisberger officially retired after 18 years.

Despite awful play from their quarterbacks, the Steelers have made the playoffs each of the last two seasons.

This year, they come in with two new signal-callers under center.

The Steelers head into the season with Mitchell Trubisky as the starting QB. Meanwhile, first-round selection, Kenny Pickett is expected to back up Trubisky to start the year.

With superstars at every level, Pittsburgh’s defense is the most expensive unit in the league. They have lead the league in sacks in each of the last five seasons.

With an improved offense and one of the league’s most-feared defenses, an 11.11% chance to win the division seems ridiculously low for the Steelers in 2022.

Who Will Win 2022-23 AFC North Division?

Best AFC North Division Bet: Pittsburgh Steelers +800

The Baltimore Ravens are the favorites to win the division. Entering the season, they do have the best all-around team, but they are not the best bet for your money.

The best pick for your money is the Pittsburgh Steelers. At a +800 odds and an 11.11% chance to win the division, they are the team to put your money on.

Two years ago, with terrible quarterback play, Pittsburgh still won the division.

Last season, despite awful play from from starter Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers snuck into the playoffs thanks to their lights-out defense.

Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in 15 years as the head coach of the Steelers, so it seems likely Pittsburgh will find a way to contend once again in 2022.

As far as other AFC North teams are concerned, the Cincinnati Bengals will likely face a hangover following their Super Bowl loss. The Bengals overachieved big time last year and will have hard time carrying over their success in one of the toughest divisions in football. The Cleveland Browns, in all likelihood, will start Jacoby Brissett under center all season due to Deshaun Watson’s impending legal issues.

That leaves only the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh’s way.

The Steelers have had the Ravens’ number, winning four straight and seven out of the last 10 games against Baltimore. Pittsburgh’s defense led the league in sacks for five straight years. They have playmakers at each level on defense and are the best pick to win the AFC North. You will get them at excellent odds, so take advantage early before they start the season strong.

Take the Pittsburgh Steelers (+800) to win the AFC North.