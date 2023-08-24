The AFC North is going to be a gauntlet in 2023. The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will be favored to win the division thanks to their star quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. However, Deshaun Watson is due for a bounce-back season in Cleveland, and the Pittsburgh Steelers never finish below .500. Which team will rise to the top in 2023? Below, we preview the AFC North and explore the odds for each team to win the division. Plus, we share our predictions and expert picks.

AFC North 2023: Team Odds, Preview, And Contenders

Contender – Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore’s 2023 trajectory dramatically shifted when Jackson, who previously requested a trade, signed a long-term extension with the Ravens this offseason.

Jackson is a proven winner in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP has a fantastic 45-16 regular season record as a starter.

Even with Jackson missing five games last season, the Ravens still made the playoffs and had the Bengals on the ropes before fumbling it away at the goal line.

For the first time in his career, Jackson has a legitimate No. 1 receiver in Odell Beckham Jr. Plus, new offensive coordinator Todd Monken will open up the passing playbook this season.

Injuries have decimated the Ravens’ secondary, but John Harbaugh will somehow find a way to compete for a division title. He always does.

Baltimore Ravens Odds Play Over 10.5 wins +105 Under 10.5 wins -135

Contender – Cincinnati Bengals

Only one active player in the NFL can stand toe-to-toe with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and say, “I’m not afraid of you. I can beat you.”

That man is quarterback Joe Burrow. Over the past two seasons, Burrow has led the Bengals to two straight AFC Championships against the Chiefs, with the Bengals winning the 2021 matchup to reach the Super Bowl.

The Bengals return Burrow’s favorite targets: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Joe Mixon. Plus, they signed left tackle Orlando Brown to bolster the offensive line.

The Bengals lost safety Jessie Bates, but second-year Dax Hill has shown potential as a suitable replacement. The return of coordinator Lou Anarumo is key for an underrated defense.

As long as Burrow’s calf injury doesn’t linger throughout the season, the Bengals should be in the hunt for the AFC’s top team.

Cincinnati Bengals Odds Play Over 11 wins -115 Under 11 wins -115

Cleveland Browns

The biggest make-or-break player in the NFL is Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. From 2018-2020, Watson was one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Watson missed the entire 2021 season and struggled in the six games he played last season.

The Browns have talented skill players surrounding Watson, with the NFL’s best runner, Nick Chubb, and pass-catchers Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore, and David Njoku.

The defense is led by Myles Garrett, who tied for second in sacks with 16.0 in 2022.

Their season all comes down to Watson. If he can even be 75% of what he once was, then the Browns could sneak into the playoffs.

Cleveland Browns Odds Play Over 9.5 wins +105 Under 9.5 wins -135

Pittsburgh Steelers

Death, taxes, and Mike Tomlin finishing over .500.

Last season, it looked like the streak would end after Pittsburgh started 2-6. However, the Steelers inserted Kenny Pickett at quarterback and ended the season on a 7-2 run to finish 9-8, extending Tomlin’s streak of .500 or better seasons to 16.

Pickett showed signs of improvement at the end of last season. The Steelers boast an underrated group of skill players, including George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Allen Robinson, and Pat Freiermuth.

The defense is always tough. As long as TJ Watt is on the field, the Steelers win. The Steelers are 53-24-2 when Watt plays and 1-10 when Watt sits out.

Based on previous history, the Steelers will finish at least .500. Will that be good enough for the playoffs?

Pittsburgh Steelers Odds Play Over 8.5 wins -155 Under 8.5 wins +125

AFC North 2023: Expert Picks and Predictions

The Bengals (+160), winners of two straight AFC North titles, are the favorites to repeat as division champions. However, this is the most competitive division, according to the oddsmakers, with the Ravens (+220), Browns (+325), and Steelers (+475) not far behind.

View the odds below via BetOnline.

To Win AFC North Odds Play Cincinnati Bengals +160 Baltimore Ravens +220 Cleveland Browns +325 Pittsburgh Steelers +475

Cincinnati Bengals to Win AFC North (+160)

Will it be difficult for the Bengals to win three straight division titles? Absolutely. There are no bad teams in the AFC North. Health will play a major factor. Assuming every team is healthy, which offense do you like the most? For me, it’s the Bengals. With Burrow, Chase, Higgins, Boyd, and Mixon, the Bengals have the fewest question marks on the offensive side of the ball. This team is, once again, on a collision course with the Chiefs.

Pittsburgh Steelers to Make the Playoffs (+135)

Because they won eight of their last ten games in 2022, the Detroit Lions have received a lot of love from the national media. Why haven’t the Steelers received the same praise? The Steelers won seven of their last nine games to close the 2022 season. They return all of their skill positions. Pickett should continue to improve. Unlike Dan Campbell, Tomlin is a Super Bowl-winning coach who always finishes .500. The AFC is the superior conference to the NFC, but taking a flier on the Steelers to make the playoffs is a solid play.

