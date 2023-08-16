The AFC West is all about star power at the quarterback position, led by two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes. The AFC West has belonged to Kansas City since Mahomes became the starter, but the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders will attempt to knock the Chiefs off their throne. Below, we preview each team in the AFC West and their odds to win the division. Plus, we share our predictions and expert picks.

AFC West 2023: Team Odds And Preview

Kansas City Chiefs

Until proven otherwise, the AFC West is the Kansas City Invitational. The Chiefs have won the AFC West in seven-straight seasons dating back to 2016.

Mahomes rarely loses to the AFC West, with a 27-3 record against division opponents. That includes a dominant 11-0 record against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes’ favorite target, Travis Kelce, will look to register his eighth straight season of 1,000 receiving yards. The receiving corps remains a question mark as Kadaroius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Skyy Moore will be in the mix for the top receiver.

The Chris Jones contract situation must be handled before the start of the season. Yet, as long as Mahomes is healthy, the Chiefs are the favorite.

Kansas City Chiefs Odds Play Over 11.5 wins -145 Under 11.5 wins +115

Los Angeles Chargers

The team expected to contend with the Chiefs in the AFC West is the Chargers.

Last season ended in heartbreak as the Chargers blew a 27–0 lead in the Wild Card Round, losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-30.

The biggest move of the offseason involved signing quarterback Justin Herbert to a record-breaking $262.5 million extension. The Chargers also hired former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to call the offense.

If Joey Bosa (missed 12 games) and Derwin James (missed three games) can stay healthy on the defensive side of the ball, the Chargers have the firepower to compete with the Chiefs. Yet, if the Chargers flame out again, head coach Brandon Staley is as good as gone.

Los Angeles Chargers Odds Play Over 9.5 wins -135 Under 9.5 wins +105

Denver Broncos

Broncos country, let’s ride.

After an atrocious 5-12 season, the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett and went big-game hunting this offseason, hiring Sean Payton for nearly $20 million annually.

Payton has not been shy with his words, calling the Broncos’ 2022 season “one of the worst coaching jobs” he’s ever seen. Payton later apologized for the remarks.

Denver’s season comes down to the play of Russell Wilson, who had his worst season as a pro in 2022, with a career-low in touchdowns (16) and completion percentage (60.5). If Payton resurrects Russ and the defense remains elite, Denver could be a sneaky pick to reach the AFC Championship game.

Denver Broncos Odds Play Over 8.5 wins -105 Under 8.5 wins -125

Las Vegas Raiders

After nine seasons with Derek Carr, the Raiders will have a new quarterback under center this season with former 49er QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Raiders still have Davante Adams at receiver, who led the league in touchdowns in 2022.

However, Josh Jacobs, the NFL’s rushing leader in 2022 (1,653 yards), has not reported to training camp. Jacobs is unhappy with his contract situation after the Raiders placed the franchise tag on him. Jacobs failed to sign a long-term extension before the July deadline.

It could be a long season in Las Vegas under Josh McDaniels.

Las Vegas Raiders Odds Play Over 6.5 wins +120 Under 6.5 wins -150

AFC West 2023: Expert Picks and Predictions

The Chiefs (-165) remain the heavy-favorite to win the AFC West in 2023. However, the Broncos (+575) might be the best value play if you’re looking for a team to bet on other than the Chiefs.

View the odds below via BetOnline.

To Win AFC West Odds Play Kansas City Chiefs -165 Los Angeles Chargers +280 Denver Broncos +575 Las Vegas Raiders +1250

Kansas City Chiefs to Win AFC West (-165)

The Chiefs (-165) winning the AFC West might be the safest bet in 2023. If Mahomes is healthy, why would the Chiefs come in second or worse? In Mahomes’ five years as the starting quarterback, the Chiefs have played in five-straight AFC Championship games in Kansas City. They’ve also reached three Super Bowls, winning two, including last season against the Eagles. Until Andy Reid and the Chiefs fall off a cliff, they’re still the bet to make to win the AFC West, even at -165.

Denver Broncos to Win AFC West (+575)

The Chargers are behind the Chiefs to win AFC West. However, the Broncos (+575) are the more intriguing option as the team to dethrone the Chiefs. Because of Payton’s track record in New Orleans with Drew Brees, the odds of Wilson bouncing back in 2023 are high.

However, the anchor of the Broncos team is their defense, which allowed the seventh-fewest yards per game in 2022 with 320.0. Through 12 games in 2022, if the Broncos scored 18 points or more in every game, Denevr would have been 10-2. Instead, they were 3-9. If the defense is at least top-15, the Broncos have a shot to win the AFC West.