2023 AFC Win Totals: Odds, Expert Picks, And Predictions

Training camp is underway, meaning we’re one step closer to Week 1 of the NFL season. With the season approaching, it’s time to focus on the NFL futures, specifically, team win totals. Below, we explore the odds for AFC win totals, with expert picks and predictions for the 2023 NFL season.
2023 AFC Win Totals: Odds
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline.
Baltimore Ravens
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 10.5 Wins
|-105
|Under 10.5 Wins
|-125
Buffalo Bills
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 10.5 Wins
|-145
|Under 10.5 Wins
|+115
Cincinnati Bengals
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 11 wins
|-115
|Under 11 wins
|-115
Cleveland Browns
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 9.5 wins
|+105
|Under 9.5 wins
|-135
Denver Broncos
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 8.5 wins
|-105
|Under 8.5 wins
|-125
Houston Texans
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 6.5 wins
|+105
|Under 6.5 wins
|-135
Indianapolis Colts
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 6.5 wins
|-130
|Under 6.5 wins
|+110
Jacksonville Jaguars
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 9.5 wins
|-145
|Under 9.5 wins
|+115
Kansas City Chiefs
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 11.5 wins
|-145
|Under 11.5 wins
|+115
Las Vegas Raiders
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 6.5 wins
|+120
|Under 6.5 wins
|-150
Los Angeles Chargers
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 9.5 wins
|-135
|Under 9.5 wins
|+105
Miami Dolphins
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 9.5 wins
|-125
|Under 9.5 wins
|-105
New England Patriots
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 7 wins
|+105
|Under 7 wins
|-135
New York Jets
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 9.5 wins
|-130
|Under 9.5 wins
|+100
Pittsburgh Steelers
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 8.5 wins
|-160
|Under 8.5 wins
|+130
Tennessee Titans
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 7.5 wins
|-110
|Under 7.5 wins
|-120
2023 AFC Win Totals: Expert Picks And Predictions
Houston Texans: Under 6.5 wins (-135)
Had it not been for the 2-point conversation in the final three minutes of the season, the Texans would have finished the season with the worst record and received the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Thanks to head coach Lovie Smith, that didn’t happen, which means the Texans received the No. 2 pick and selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Texans were not done as they traded four draft picks, including a 2024 first-round pick, to select Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr.
For a fringe contender, the trade for Anderson makes sense. However, the Texans are not a contender, let alone a .500 team. Houston may find themselves in the top-5 of the 2024 Draft, and they won’t have a pick because they traded it to the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans’ offense finished 31st in yards per game (283.5) and points per game (17.0). The Texans’ defense finished 30th in yards allowed per game (379.5) and 27th in points allowed per game (24.7). This team is young and needs more help. Therefore, don’t expect them to win more than six games.
New York Jets: Over 9.5 wins (-130)
Two words: Aaron Rodgers. The marquee acquisition of the league belongs to New York Jets when they traded for the four-time MVP and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have blue-chip players on both sides of the ball in receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Despite the Jets’ struggles at quarterback, the Jets were 6-3 heading into the bye week. However, the team went 1-6 to finish the season 7-10. With a quarterback like Rodgers under center, the Jets won’t make the same mistakes on offense that plagued Zach Wilson. Plus, if the team signs Dalvin Cook, they will have one of the best running back tandems in the league with Cook and Breece Hall. The hype is real in New York. Start believing.
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.