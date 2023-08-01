2023 AFC Win Totals: Odds, Expert Picks, And Predictions

Training camp is underway, meaning we’re one step closer to Week 1 of the NFL season. With the season approaching, it’s time to focus on the NFL futures, specifically, team win totals. Below, we explore the odds for AFC win totals, with expert picks and predictions for the 2023 NFL season.

2023 AFC Win Totals: Odds

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline.

Baltimore Ravens

Win Total Odds Play Over 10.5 Wins -105 Under 10.5 Wins -125

Buffalo Bills

Win Total Odds Play Over 10.5 Wins -145 Under 10.5 Wins +115

Cincinnati Bengals

Win Total Odds Play Over 11 wins -115 Under 11 wins -115

Cleveland Browns

Win Total Odds Play Over 9.5 wins +105 Under 9.5 wins -135

Denver Broncos

Win Total Odds Play Over 8.5 wins -105 Under 8.5 wins -125

Houston Texans

Win Total Odds Play Over 6.5 wins +105 Under 6.5 wins -135

Indianapolis Colts

Win Total Odds Play Over 6.5 wins -130 Under 6.5 wins +110

Jacksonville Jaguars

Win Total Odds Play Over 9.5 wins -145 Under 9.5 wins +115

Kansas City Chiefs

Win Total Odds Play Over 11.5 wins -145 Under 11.5 wins +115

Las Vegas Raiders

Win Total Odds Play Over 6.5 wins +120 Under 6.5 wins -150

Los Angeles Chargers

Win Total Odds Play Over 9.5 wins -135 Under 9.5 wins +105

Miami Dolphins

Win Total Odds Play Over 9.5 wins -125 Under 9.5 wins -105

New England Patriots

Win Total Odds Play Over 7 wins +105 Under 7 wins -135

New York Jets

Win Total Odds Play Over 9.5 wins -130 Under 9.5 wins +100

Pittsburgh Steelers

Win Total Odds Play Over 8.5 wins -160 Under 8.5 wins +130

Tennessee Titans

Win Total Odds Play Over 7.5 wins -110 Under 7.5 wins -120

2023 AFC Win Totals: Expert Picks And Predictions

Houston Texans: Under 6.5 wins (-135)

Had it not been for the 2-point conversation in the final three minutes of the season, the Texans would have finished the season with the worst record and received the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Thanks to head coach Lovie Smith, that didn’t happen, which means the Texans received the No. 2 pick and selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Texans were not done as they traded four draft picks, including a 2024 first-round pick, to select Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr.

For a fringe contender, the trade for Anderson makes sense. However, the Texans are not a contender, let alone a .500 team. Houston may find themselves in the top-5 of the 2024 Draft, and they won’t have a pick because they traded it to the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans’ offense finished 31st in yards per game (283.5) and points per game (17.0). The Texans’ defense finished 30th in yards allowed per game (379.5) and 27th in points allowed per game (24.7). This team is young and needs more help. Therefore, don’t expect them to win more than six games.

New York Jets: Over 9.5 wins (-130)

Two words: Aaron Rodgers. The marquee acquisition of the league belongs to New York Jets when they traded for the four-time MVP and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have blue-chip players on both sides of the ball in receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Despite the Jets’ struggles at quarterback, the Jets were 6-3 heading into the bye week. However, the team went 1-6 to finish the season 7-10. With a quarterback like Rodgers under center, the Jets won’t make the same mistakes on offense that plagued Zach Wilson. Plus, if the team signs Dalvin Cook, they will have one of the best running back tandems in the league with Cook and Breece Hall. The hype is real in New York. Start believing.

