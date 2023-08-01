NFL News and Rumors

2023 AFC Win Totals: Odds, Expert Picks, And Predictions

Dan Girolamo
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud

Training camp is underway, meaning we’re one step closer to Week 1 of the NFL season. With the season approaching, it’s time to focus on the NFL futures, specifically, team win totals. Below, we explore the odds for AFC win totals, with expert picks and predictions for the 2023 NFL season.

2023 AFC Win Totals: Odds

Baltimore Ravens

Win Total Odds Play
Over 10.5 Wins -105 BetOnline logo
Under 10.5 Wins -125 BetOnline logo

Buffalo Bills

Win Total Odds Play
Over 10.5 Wins -145 BetOnline logo
Under 10.5 Wins +115 BetOnline logo

Cincinnati Bengals

Win Total Odds Play
Over 11 wins -115 BetOnline logo
Under 11 wins -115 BetOnline logo

Cleveland Browns

Win Total Odds Play
Over 9.5 wins +105 BetOnline logo
Under 9.5 wins -135 BetOnline logo

Denver Broncos

Win Total Odds Play
Over 8.5 wins -105 BetOnline logo
Under 8.5 wins -125 BetOnline logo

Houston Texans

Win Total Odds Play
Over 6.5 wins +105 BetOnline logo
Under 6.5 wins -135 BetOnline logo

Indianapolis Colts

Win Total Odds Play
Over 6.5 wins -130 BetOnline logo
Under 6.5 wins +110 BetOnline logo

Jacksonville Jaguars

Win Total Odds Play
Over 9.5 wins -145 BetOnline logo
Under 9.5 wins +115 BetOnline logo

Kansas City Chiefs

Win Total Odds Play
Over 11.5 wins -145 BetOnline logo
Under 11.5 wins +115 BetOnline logo

Las Vegas Raiders

Win Total Odds Play
Over 6.5 wins +120 BetOnline logo
Under 6.5 wins -150 BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Chargers

Win Total Odds Play
Over 9.5 wins -135 BetOnline logo
Under 9.5 wins +105 BetOnline logo

Miami Dolphins

Win Total Odds Play
Over 9.5 wins -125 BetOnline logo
Under 9.5 wins -105 BetOnline logo

New England Patriots

Win Total Odds Play
Over 7 wins +105 BetOnline logo
Under 7 wins -135 BetOnline logo

New York Jets

Win Total Odds Play
Over 9.5 wins -130 BetOnline logo
Under 9.5 wins +100 BetOnline logo

Pittsburgh Steelers

Win Total Odds Play
Over 8.5 wins -160 BetOnline logo
Under 8.5 wins +130 BetOnline logo

Tennessee Titans

Win Total Odds Play
Over 7.5 wins -110 BetOnline logo
Under 7.5 wins -120 BetOnline logo

2023 AFC Win Totals: Expert Picks And Predictions

Houston Texans: Under 6.5 wins (-135)

Had it not been for the 2-point conversation in the final three minutes of the season, the Texans would have finished the season with the worst record and received the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Thanks to head coach Lovie Smith, that didn’t happen, which means the Texans received the No. 2 pick and selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Texans were not done as they traded four draft picks, including a 2024 first-round pick, to select Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr.

For a fringe contender, the trade for Anderson makes sense. However, the Texans are not a contender, let alone a .500 team. Houston may find themselves in the top-5 of the 2024 Draft, and they won’t have a pick because they traded it to the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans’ offense finished 31st in yards per game (283.5) and points per game (17.0). The Texans’ defense finished 30th in yards allowed per game (379.5) and 27th in points allowed per game (24.7). This team is young and needs more help. Therefore, don’t expect them to win more than six games.

Bet on Houston Texans Under 6.5 wins (-135) at BetOnline

New York Jets: Over 9.5 wins (-130)

Two words: Aaron Rodgers. The marquee acquisition of the league belongs to New York Jets when they traded for the four-time MVP and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have blue-chip players on both sides of the ball in receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Despite the Jets’ struggles at quarterback, the Jets were 6-3 heading into the bye week. However, the team went 1-6 to finish the season 7-10. With a quarterback like Rodgers under center, the Jets won’t make the same mistakes on offense that plagued Zach Wilson. Plus, if the team signs Dalvin Cook, they will have one of the best running back tandems in the league with Cook and Breece Hall. The hype is real in New York. Start believing.

Bet on New York Jets Over 9.5 wins (-130) at BetOnline

