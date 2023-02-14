Eagles

After Super Bowl 57 Defeat, Eagles’ Front Office Facing Make-Or-Break Offseason

Jeff Hawkins
After two rocky seasons, Jalen Hurts emerged as the Philadelphia Eagles’ long-term answer at quarterback. 

The NFC-champion Eagles employ a bright coach in Nick Sirianni and a young core of offensive talent. 

That’s the good news. 

Now comes the offseason … 

Eagles GM Howie Roseman Facing Big Decisions

Two days after falling to the dynasty-in-the-making Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35, in Super Bowl 57, the first offseason domino fell – in Indianapolis. Ex-Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on Tuesday was introduced as the Colts’ new head coach. At 37 years old, he becomes the NFL’s third-youngest coach.

Who is next?

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon remained in Arizona following the loss at a slippery State Farm Stadium to interview with the Cardinals for their head-coaching opening.

General manager Howie Roseman’s offseason concerns begin with the coaching staff but extend up and down the roster.

Nineteen players, including 13 who played prominent roles during the Eagles’ Super Bowl are set to enter free agency:

  • James Bradberry
  • Fletcher Cox
  • T.J. Edwards
  • Marcus Epps
  • C.J. Gardner-Johnson
  • Brandon Graham
  • Javon Hargrave
  • Tyree Jackson
  • Lindval Joseph
  • Jason Kelce
  • Rick Lovato
  • Gardner Minshew
  • Zach Pascal
  • Miles Sanders
  • Boston Scott
  • Isaac Seumalo
  • Ndamukong Suh
  • Robert Quinn
  • Kyzir White

Who Will Go, Who Will Stay With NFC Champs

On the plus side, Hurts’ dual-threat skill set should continue to develop with the help of wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, who all remain under contract.

Even Hurts, who is entering the final season on his rookie deal, will be looking for a long-term raise after placing second to Patrick Mahomes for 2022 AP NFL MVP.

Who will go?

Players like Hargrave have already been linked to the Detroit Lions. The agents for Bradberry, Sanders and Seumalo certainly will attract attention from GMs around the league.

Who will stay?

Cox, Graham and Kelce were all drafted into the franchise and remain important voices in the locker room. They should be prioritized, along with Edwards, Gardner-Johnson and Scott.

The Eagles’ early odds of winning Super Bowl 58 were listed at +900.

Those odds will continue to fluctuate, depending on Roseman’s offseason performance.

Chiefs Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

