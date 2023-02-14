After two rocky seasons, Jalen Hurts emerged as the Philadelphia Eagles’ long-term answer at quarterback.

The NFC-champion Eagles employ a bright coach in Nick Sirianni and a young core of offensive talent.

That’s the good news.

Now comes the offseason …

Eagles GM Howie Roseman Facing Big Decisions

Two days after falling to the dynasty-in-the-making Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35, in Super Bowl 57, the first offseason domino fell – in Indianapolis. Ex-Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on Tuesday was introduced as the Colts’ new head coach. At 37 years old, he becomes the NFL’s third-youngest coach.

Who is next?

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon remained in Arizona following the loss at a slippery State Farm Stadium to interview with the Cardinals for their head-coaching opening.

General manager Howie Roseman’s offseason concerns begin with the coaching staff but extend up and down the roster.

Nineteen players, including 13 who played prominent roles during the Eagles’ Super Bowl are set to enter free agency:

James Bradberry

Fletcher Cox

T.J. Edwards

Marcus Epps

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Brandon Graham

Javon Hargrave

Tyree Jackson

Lindval Joseph

Jason Kelce

Rick Lovato

Gardner Minshew

Zach Pascal

Miles Sanders

Boston Scott

Isaac Seumalo

Ndamukong Suh

Robert Quinn

Kyzir White

To our fans, who were undefeated this season – your passion, dedication, and support is unmatched. Thank you. #ItsAPhillyThing pic.twitter.com/OcPPVDMYkY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 13, 2023

Who Will Go, Who Will Stay With NFC Champs

On the plus side, Hurts’ dual-threat skill set should continue to develop with the help of wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, who all remain under contract.

Even Hurts, who is entering the final season on his rookie deal, will be looking for a long-term raise after placing second to Patrick Mahomes for 2022 AP NFL MVP.

Who will go?

Players like Hargrave have already been linked to the Detroit Lions. The agents for Bradberry, Sanders and Seumalo certainly will attract attention from GMs around the league.

Who will stay?

Cox, Graham and Kelce were all drafted into the franchise and remain important voices in the locker room. They should be prioritized, along with Edwards, Gardner-Johnson and Scott.

The Eagles’ early odds of winning Super Bowl 58 were listed at +900.

Those odds will continue to fluctuate, depending on Roseman’s offseason performance.