Ahead Of Face-off with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Insists He Won’t Play Until He’s 45

The two oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL come face to face this weekend when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Green Bay Packers, and it asks up the question of how many more times we will see Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers face-off.

Rodgers said in the summer that he won’t be playing until he’s as old as Brady, but as the Packers face a trip to the Buccaneer this weekend, Rodgers faced questions on his future once again.

The 38-year-old has started the season brightly.

The Packers QB said in a recent interview that you try to stay as long as you can “when you’ve achieved at a high level for a long time,” but he still thinks he’ll be on to something else before he reaches 45.

“I have a lot of other interests outside the game. Game’s been really good to me. I feel I’ve given my all to the game. At some point, it’ll be time to do something else, and I strongly believe that’ll be before 45.

Sundays matchup in Florida will be the fifth time that the two quarterbacks have started against eachother it could be the final time given the uncertainty of whether the two will both be playing in the NFL next season.