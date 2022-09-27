Ainias Smith out for the season | Texas A&M wide receiver leg injury news

It has been a rough start to the season for the Texas A&M Aggies and things just got a little bit tougher. The Aggies have lost wide receiver, Ainias Smith for the season. Smith fractured his leg in the third quarter of the A&M victory against Arkansas and head coach, Jimbo Fisher confirmed Monday that his season was over.

Passing game struggles

It has been a real struggle for the Texas A&M passing offense this year so far. They have put up a lowly 129.3 passing yards per game against in their last three games. With the loss of leading receiver, Ainias Smith, they see the loss of a chunk of their offense this season so far. Smith had put up 291 yards and scored two touchdowns in the opening four games this year. The closest receiver to him is Evan Stewart who has 141 yards.

Replacing Smith should not have been an issue judging on the incoming recruiting class. However, that has not worked out as planned. They had the number one recruiting class in the country in 2022. Furthermore, Stewart was a five-star recruit and they had five more four-star tight ends and wide receivers. Barring Stewart, none of the them have stepped up to the plate so far.

Young offense’s time to shine

The loss of Smith should be looked upon as an opportunity for the young guys on the roster to step up and make a name for themselves.

“He’ll be around to help those guys and mentor those guys, and that’s the best he can do. He’s a unique player, he’s a unique competitor and I love him to death,” Fisher said on Smith in the press conference. Freshmen like Chris Marshall and Donovan Green will certainly be hoping that his competitive spirit and some of his talent rubs off on them.

Texas A&M face Mississippi State on Saturday before a daunting matchup versus number two ranked, Alabama.