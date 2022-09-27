NCAAF

Ainias Smith out for the season | Texas A&M wide receiver leg injury news

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
ainias smith
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

It has been a rough start to the season for the Texas A&M Aggies and things just got a little bit tougher. The Aggies have lost wide receiver, Ainias Smith for the season. Smith fractured his leg in the third quarter of the A&M victory against Arkansas and head coach, Jimbo Fisher confirmed Monday that his season was over.

Passing game struggles

It has been a real struggle for the Texas A&M passing offense this year so far. They have put up a lowly 129.3 passing yards per game against in their last three games. With the loss of leading receiver, Ainias Smith, they see the loss of a chunk of their offense this season so far. Smith had put up 291 yards and scored two touchdowns in the opening four games this year. The closest receiver to him is Evan Stewart who has 141 yards.

Replacing Smith should not have been an issue judging on the incoming recruiting class. However, that has not worked out as planned. They had the number one recruiting class in the country in 2022. Furthermore, Stewart was a five-star recruit and they had five more four-star tight ends and wide receivers. Barring Stewart, none of the them have stepped up to the plate so far.

Young offense’s time to shine

The loss of Smith should be looked upon as an opportunity for the young guys on the roster to step up and make a name for themselves.

“He’ll be around to help those guys and mentor those guys, and that’s the best he can do. He’s a unique player, he’s a unique competitor and I love him to death,” Fisher said on Smith in the press conference. Freshmen like Chris Marshall and Donovan Green will certainly be hoping that his competitive spirit and some of his talent rubs off on them.

Texas A&M face Mississippi State on Saturday before a daunting matchup versus number two ranked, Alabama.

Topics  
NCAAF News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
kansas jayhawks helmet

KU Football News: Undefeated Kansas Jayhawks Left OUT of AP Top 25 Poll

Author image David Evans  •  22h
NCAAF
geoff collins
Georgia Tech Coach Geoff Collins and Athletic Director Todd Stansbury Fired
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 26 2022
NCAAF
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl
Claim $750 College Football Free Bet | NCAA Week 4 Betting Offer on Everygame
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 24 2022
NCAAF
NCAA Football: North Carolina State at Boston College
Claim $1000 College Football Betting Promo | NCAA Week 4 Betting Offer With BetOnline
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 24 2022
NCAAF
bryan harsin
FOX College Football’s Bruce Feldman: Bryan Harsin to be FIRED if Auburn lose to Missouri
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 24 2022
NCAAF
Joe Burrow
Best College Football Betting Promo Codes & Betting Offers: College Football Free Bets
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 24 2022
NCAAF
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State vs Alabama
How To Bet On College Football In Alabama | Best Alabama College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 24 2022
More News
Arrow to top