AJ Green Calls it a Career After 12 Seasons

Dylan Williams
Longtime Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver AJ Green is calling it quits on his NFL career.

“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,” Green wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you. Thank you to all who have inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…”

Green had spent the last two years with the Arizona Cardinals, combining for 78 catches for 1,084 yards and five touchdowns in 31 games.

AJ Green was the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, picked by the Bengals. He spent his first nine seasons in Cincinnati, posting five straight 1,000+ yard seasons from 2011-15. Overall, his 649 catches, 9,430 yards, and 65 touchdowns are all second in Bengals history, only behind Chad Johnson.

Green was elected to the Pro Bowl in his first seven years in Cincinnati and was voted second-team All-Pro in 2012 & 2013.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Green is one of five wide receivers to gain over 10,000 receiving yards, joining DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, Antonio Brown, and Julio Jones.

Green is the second Cardinal to announce his retirement, joining J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement in December.

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
