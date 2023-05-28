MMA

AJ McKee vs. Patricky Pitbull, Bellator Crowns First Flyweight Champion at Bellator x RIZIN 2 in July

Garrett Kerman
Bellator and RIZIN have announced that AJ McKee and Patricky Pitbull will face off for the next fight in the Lightweight Grand Prix. Also Bellator to crown the first Bellator flyweight champion at Bellator x RIZIN 2 on July 30 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

AJ McKee vs. Patricky Pitubull for Lightweight Grand Prix

McKee was the reigning Bellator featherweight champion until he lost his title against Patricio Pitbull. While Patricky Pitbull is the former Bellator lightweight champion. Both fighters are some of the best lightweights on the Bellator roster, and they are both considered to be among the best fighters in the world.

McKee is a 26-year-old American fighter who is known for his striking and his athleticism. He has won all 18 of his professional fights, including 16 by knockout.

Pitbull is a 34-year-old Brazilian fighter who is known for his striking and his submissions. He has won 29 of his 33 professional fights, including 19 by knockout.

The fight between McKee and Pitbull is a highly anticipated one. Both fighters are undefeated in their Bellator careers, and they are both considered to be among the best fighters in the world.

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Makoto Takahashi to crown the next flyweight champion

Bellator’s former bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi will be looking to become the first-ever Bellator flyweight champion when he takes on Makota Takahashi.

Kyoji Horiguchi before signing with Bellator was once thought as one of the best flyweights in the world when he fought for the UFC.

He now gets to prove that he is the best in the world when he takes on RIZIN’s Makoto Takahashi. Takahashi is a 16-1 professional that has spent most of his time-fighting in his native Japan in the DEEP organization before having short stints in Bellator, CFFC, and RIZIN. He will be looking for the biggest win of his career on July 30th when he takes on Kyoji Horiguchi and become the firs Bellator flyweight champion.

 

MMA News
