AJ Preller of the San Diego Padres made some interesting comments about Fernando Tatis Jr when he found out that Tatis had been suspended for taking PEDs.

Preller had noted that he didn’t know how much he could trust Tatis anymore after what he did. Now, the two of them have finally spoken for the first time since the PED suspension.

Padres Looking to Speak to Fernando Tatis

According to Jurickson Profar and MLB.com, Tatis hasn’t made a comment to his teammates yet. Profar is suggesting to Tatis that he should come to talk to his teammates and address the situation:

“He’s devastated,” Profar said… “I’m talking to him every day, and he’s feeling very bad. Everyone is talking bad, but that’s how it is in the world. You make one mistake, and everyone wants to crucify you. But not me. I’m there to support him and get him through this and get him back on the field whenever he’s eligible to come back.” “I don’t know,” Profar said, when asked how the team would respond to Tatis’ return. “For me, I’m going to welcome him with open arms.”

Joe Musgrove, who had initially called Tatis out a week ago, had the following to say, according to MLB.com:

“A lot of things between now and then will dictate that,” Musgrove said. “But he’s our teammate, still. He’s going to be in our clubhouse. We’re going to have to find a way to get on the same page and move past this. I don’t know what that looks like yet, but as the time comes, it’ll be a little clearer.”

What Will The Padres Do With Tatis?

The Padres likely are just going to have to keep an even bigger eye on Fernando Tatis. If he continues to mess up, they might decide to walk away from him, but there’s no denying the type of town he is. If the Padres want to be a team that can win a World Series, Tatis is going to be a major part of that.