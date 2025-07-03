Al Horford Drawing Interest From Several Contenders

Al Horford is one of the most coveted centers remaining on the free agent market. Even at 39 years of age, contenders are clamoring for the veteran’s services and experience. For the past four seasons, Horford has been an integral part of the Boston Celtics. His veteran savvy was crucial to Boston’s 2024 championship run. While he may no longer be in his prime, Horford’s style of play still translates well in the right contending environment. He brings a combination of basketball IQ, positional awareness, and playoff experience that few current free agents can match. As a result, at least three NBA teams with championship aspirations could pursue the 18-year veteran heading into his 19th season.

Veteran Center, Al Horford, Drawing Interest From Multiple NBA Contenders

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors know they must do everything in their power to capitalize on Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler’s championship window. Horford would be a strong fit in Golden State’s system thanks to his ability to space the floor and provide a respected voice in the locker room. He would fill a long-standing void in the frontcourt—one that has persisted since their 2022 championship run—and help take pressure off power forward Draymond Green.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are looking for players who can contribute immediately. After coming just one step short of an NBA Finals appearance this past season, someone like Al Horford could mentor the young core on what it takes to reach the next level. His calm demeanor and championship experience could prove invaluable in tight playoff games. Additionally, Horford would help solidify New York’s frontcourt and serve as a valuable backup center for Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks also need to address their bench depth, and the veteran center would certainly bolster that aspect of the roster.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The playoffs revealed that the Cavaliers could benefit from more veteran leadership, despite their talent. Like the Knicks, Cleveland would gain from adding a proven champion. One who understands what it takes to win at the highest level. Horford’s versatility could provide valuable rest for the star frontcourt duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. He’s also a terrific floor spacer, particularly from the corners. An underrated skill that would open up driving lanes for the Cavs’ dynamic guards in Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. With all that in mind, the Cavaliers stand out as a sleeper destination for the one-time NBA champion.