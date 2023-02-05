Featured Story

Alabama Adds Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator

Colin Lynch
Alabama added a new offensive coordinator this week after the Patriots hired their old OC Bill O’Brien. Their new OC is coming from Notre Dame and his name is Tommy Reese. Rees, a seasoned quarterback from Notre Dame, has been a valuable addition to the Irish coaching staff since 2017. He honed his craft coaching quarterbacks for three seasons, before earning a promotion to the position of offensive coordinator in 2020

Success at Notre Dame

In Coach Marcus Freeman’s inaugural season as head coach, Notre Dame rebounded from a shaky start, finishing the year with a 9-4 record. Led by Reese, the offense clicked into gear with Drew Pyne at the helm, taking over as starting quarterback after Tyler Buchner’s injury. Pyne dazzled, completing 65% of his passes for 2,000+ yards and 22 touchdowns, with only 6 interceptions. On the ground, running backs Logan Diggs and Audric Estime formed a dynamic duo, collectively rushing for over 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging a healthy 5 yards per carry.

Alabama Goes Younger

Rees is a young coordinator at 30 years old. Traditionally, younger coordinators perform better on the recruiting trail due to their ability to connect better with recruits. It was not long ago when Reese was a college football player himself. He played quarterback at Notre Dame from 2010 to 2013, and he was a part of the Notre Dame team Alabama beat in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game.

Though Rees may bring a fresh perspective, the Alabama offense will still embody Coach Nick Saban’s system, goals, and objectives, utilizing the tried-and-true terminology that Saban has never altered. While some potential offensive coordinators may have sought greater autonomy to modify the offense, that is not expected to be a concern for Rees. He is expected to adhere to Saban’s established principles and approach.

Alabama Adds Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator
Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) in action during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Question Marks Still Loom For ‘Bama

The Crimson Tide are in the midst of replenishing key positions, including quarterback, where an open competition between Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe is expected to take place, with no clear front-runner yet.

This marks a departure from recent years, as the Crimson Tide are no longer the unrivaled top dogs in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs have claimed that title, having won back-to-back national championships with only one loss in their two-year reign.

