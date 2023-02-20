Donnie Freeman, ESPN’s fourth-ranked power forward in the college basketball recruiting class of 2024, is expected to commit to the Alabama Crimson Tide following a recent visit to the campus. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound four-star recruit had positive things to say about head coach Nate Oats, whom he likes due to the coach’s appreciation for Freeman’s potential, skill set, and frame.

Freeman to Tuscaloosa

Donnie Freeman returned from his visit to Alabama and appears to have been swayed by the coaching staff to spend his college career with the program. “It was good,” Freeman said about his visit in late January.

He has also expressed his admiration for head coach Nate Oats in the past.

“I really like Coach Oats,” Freeman said. “They tell me how much they like my potential and my skill set and frame.”

Oats and assistant coach Bryan Hodgson are believed to have made a lasting impression on Freeman, and they believe they have done enough to capture the four-star recruit’s commitment in the coming months. Obviously, being the number one team in the country right now does no harm to recruiting either.

Freeman the Next PG-13?

Freeman is a confident young player with a well-rounded skill set. He has the ability to rebound, score, and defend the best player on the court. He is also is known for his size, athleticism, and natural talent. Freeman has even drawn comparisons to NBA star Paul George, although it should be noted that Freeman himself is the one making that comparison!

‘24 Donnie Freeman w/ a dominant 2-way performance, dropping 29p (12-21 FG), 8r, 3a, & 3b in the W. Scored from all 3 levels: patented turnaround Js, PnR play, attacking the rim, & a pair of C&S 3s. Protected the rim & guarded the PnR. Showing a steep uptrend in development. pic.twitter.com/z2VaD7SBZo — Point Guard Eyes (@PointGuardEyes) February 8, 2023

If Freeman commits to Alabama, it would be a significant win for the program. He will be a valuable asset for the Crimson Tide in a couple of years. It is even possible he could make an impact immediately if he keeps on improving at his current rate.

It is looking likely that Freeman will commit to Alabama, and the program’s fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement. If he does choose to join the Crimson Tide, Freeman could be a major asset to the program. Freeman would be the first recruit in the Tide’s 2024 class, and would become a focal point to build around.