Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Texas A&M Aggies Betting Odds, Best Bets, Picks & Predictions

David Evans
Alabama likely needs a perfect season from here on out if they are to make the College Football Playoffs. Their Week 6 matchup against Texas A&M is just one step on the way to the charge for the CFP. Can Nick Saban and his men go into College Station, keep the Tide rolling and defeat the Aggies? Here, we take a look at the betting odds, and offer our best bets, picks and predictions for the big SEC game.

  • 🏈 Event: Alabama Crimson Tide (11) @ Texas A&M Aggies
  • 🏟️ Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 7th, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • 📺 TV: CBS
  • 🎲 Odds: Alabama -2.5 -108 / O/U 46

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook
Alabama
 -2.5 -108 -133 Over 46 -110
Texas A&M
 +2.5 -112 +113 Under 46 -110

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Alabama Offense vs. Texas A&M Defense

Alabama Offense Texas A&M Defense
32.2 Points Per Game 18.6
363.2 Yards Per Game 253.8
4.1 Yards Per Rush 2.9
9.0 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.9
4.0 Sacks Per Game 4.0

Texas A&M Offense vs. Alabama Defense

Texas A&M Offense
 Alabama Defense
38.6 Points Per Game 14.2
443.4 Yards Per Game 298.2
4.9 Yards Per Rush 3.3
7.9 Yards Per Passing Attempt 5.6
1.2 Sacks Per Game 3.4

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Best Bets & Predictions

Alabama is heading into College Station on Saturday knowing that nothing less than a victory will keep them on course for the CFP. Head Coach Nick Saban will be keen to avoid a repeat of what happened against another Texas team, when the Tide lost to the Longhorns in Week 2.

On the other side, Texas A&M have bounced back from a disappointing campaign last season. The Aggies have looked good in recent weeks and come into this game as just 2.5-point underdogs.

That might be a tad low when we look at the matchups in this one.

The talent advantage is big for Alabama. The Tide have the advantage on almost every unit when compared head-to-head.

Bama With the Edge

Alabama’s offensive line should have the edge on this A&M D-Line and should be able to keep the pocket clean for Jalen Milroe and create gaps for Jase McClellan. If that is the case, it is as good as game over for the Aggies.

Jermaine Burton will likely be back in the lineup and he is the deep threat for Bama that could be one of the difference makers. The whole receiving corps is in a good spot.

On the other side of the ball, A&M will be without starting QB Conor Weigman, who is done for the season, and will once again be forced to turn to Max Johnson.

Johnson is a serviceable QB, but his top receivers have rough matchups. Ainias Smith is up against one of the top corners in the country in Kool-Aid McKinstry. Meanwhile, Evan Stewart will have his hands full with Terrion Arnold.

These matchups do not bode well for A&M, and we would be surprised if they could outscore the Tide here.

Our prediction and best bet in this one is Alabama -2.5, and that can be backed at -108 with BetOnline.

Bet on Alabama -2.5 at -108 with BetOnline

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
