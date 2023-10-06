Alabama likely needs a perfect season from here on out if they are to make the College Football Playoffs. Their Week 6 matchup against Texas A&M is just one step on the way to the charge for the CFP. Can Nick Saban and his men go into College Station, keep the Tide rolling and defeat the Aggies? Here, we take a look at the betting odds, and offer our best bets, picks and predictions for the big SEC game.
- 🏈 Event: Alabama Crimson Tide (11) @ Texas A&M Aggies
- 🏟️ Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX
- 📅 Date: Saturday, October 7th, 2023
- ⏰ Time: 3:30 PM ET
- 📺 TV: CBS
- 🎲 Odds: Alabama -2.5 -108 / O/U 46
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spreads & Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Moneyline
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Alabama
|-2.5
|-108
|-133
|Over 46
|-110
|Texas A&M
|+2.5
|-112
|+113
|Under 46
|-110
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.
Offense vs. Defense Matchups
Alabama Offense vs. Texas A&M Defense
|Alabama Offense
|Texas A&M Defense
|32.2
|Points Per Game
|18.6
|363.2
|Yards Per Game
|253.8
|4.1
|Yards Per Rush
|2.9
|9.0
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|6.9
|4.0
|Sacks Per Game
|4.0
Texas A&M Offense vs. Alabama Defense
|Texas A&M Offense
|Alabama Defense
|38.6
|Points Per Game
|14.2
|443.4
|Yards Per Game
|298.2
|4.9
|Yards Per Rush
|3.3
|7.9
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|5.6
|1.2
|Sacks Per Game
|3.4
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Best Bets & Predictions
Alabama is heading into College Station on Saturday knowing that nothing less than a victory will keep them on course for the CFP. Head Coach Nick Saban will be keen to avoid a repeat of what happened against another Texas team, when the Tide lost to the Longhorns in Week 2.
On the other side, Texas A&M have bounced back from a disappointing campaign last season. The Aggies have looked good in recent weeks and come into this game as just 2.5-point underdogs.
That might be a tad low when we look at the matchups in this one.
The talent advantage is big for Alabama. The Tide have the advantage on almost every unit when compared head-to-head.
Bama With the Edge
Alabama’s offensive line should have the edge on this A&M D-Line and should be able to keep the pocket clean for Jalen Milroe and create gaps for Jase McClellan. If that is the case, it is as good as game over for the Aggies.
Jermaine Burton will likely be back in the lineup and he is the deep threat for Bama that could be one of the difference makers. The whole receiving corps is in a good spot.
On the other side of the ball, A&M will be without starting QB Conor Weigman, who is done for the season, and will once again be forced to turn to Max Johnson.
Johnson is a serviceable QB, but his top receivers have rough matchups. Ainias Smith is up against one of the top corners in the country in Kool-Aid McKinstry. Meanwhile, Evan Stewart will have his hands full with Terrion Arnold.
These matchups do not bode well for A&M, and we would be surprised if they could outscore the Tide here.
Our prediction and best bet in this one is Alabama -2.5, and that can be backed at -108 with BetOnline.
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- College Football Betting Guide – Best NCAAF Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.