As the University of Alabama’s spring practice approaches on March 20, fans and analysts are eager to see which players will shine in the team’s first official practice of the new season. Among the players to watch are three highly-touted recruits who could make an impact for the Crimson Tide in the upcoming season. Let’s take a closer look at Caleb Downs, Kadyn Proctor, and Justice Haynes.

Caleb Downs | CB

Caleb Downs is a five-star cornerback from Georgia and was the top-ranked player at his position and fifth-ranked overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. He stands at 6’0″ and 195 pounds and has the size and athleticism to play multiple positions in the secondary.

Can’t wait for Caleb Downs to be in Tuscaloosa 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sh6U6zQLRP — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) December 15, 2022

Downs was a star player at Mill Creek High School, where he earned first-team all-state honors as a senior. Known for his physicality, range, and ball skills, Downs is also a very intelligent player who has a great understanding of the game. In Nick Saban’s system, he could play either safety or cornerback and could be a valuable asset on special teams.

He looks to possess the skill set to be successful at the college football level and even the NFL after that. There will be snaps available in the secondary for Downs since several Alabama defensive backs will not return next season, so we could see him make an instant impact.

Kadyn Proctor | OT

Kadyn Proctor is a highly-regarded offensive tackle from Iowa. He was the consensus ninth-ranked player in the nation and the top-ranked player at his position in the 2023 recruiting class.

Standing at 6’7″ and 320 pounds, Proctor is a monster. He possesses the strength, size, and athleticism to become a dominant blocker in college football. He was a standout at Southeast Polk High School, where he helped lead his team to the state championship game as a senior. Proctor’s versatility and technical ability make him a perfect fit for Saban’s pro-style offense.

Tyler Steen started every game for Alabama last season, but he is now transferring to Vanderbilt. This opens up a ton of snaps at tackle, but Proctor may have to beat out a couple more experienced tackles including Elijah Pritchett, which he is more than capable of.

It is definitely worth keeping an eye on him during spring practice.

Top ranked HS lineman Kadyn Proctor is a cheat code 😳 (via @CourtsideFilms) pic.twitter.com/YN6YTQIrAW — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) September 24, 2022

Justice Haynes | RB

Justice Haynes is a four-star running back from Georgia who signed with Alabama in the class of 2023. The 5’10”, 200-pound back is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country. He possesses elite speed, vision, and agility, and he can also catch the ball out of the backfield.

Haynes rushed for 1,724 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School. He was also a standout on the track, winning the state championship in the 100-meter dash. Haynes has the potential to be a game-changer in Alabama’s backfield with his 4.49 40-yard dash speed, and he could see some playing time as a freshman.

Starting running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be heading to the 2023 NFL Draft and that opens up snaps in the backfield. Haynes will hardly be the first name on the roster when the coaches look at who is the next man up, but a good spring practice would boost him up the depth chart and put him in line for some snaps during the season.

Alabama 5-Star RB signee Justice Haynes @justicehaynes6 breaks free for big run. pic.twitter.com/9ISSyFxnSV — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) January 7, 2023

These three players have the potential to make an impact for the Crimson Tide in the upcoming season. Their recruiting rankings and scouting reports suggest that they have the talent to excel at the collegiate level, and their skills fit well within Nick Saban’s system. Fans should keep an eye on Downs, Proctor, and Haynes as they compete in spring practice and prepare for the 2023 season.