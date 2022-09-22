Alabama Football Recruiting News: Bama Land Two ESPN Top-50 Recruits in 2023 Class

It’s looking likely that Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide will have the number one college football recruiting class in 2023. Alabama just landed two big commits in the space of three days with WR Jalen Hale and DT Jordan Renaud heading to Tuscaloosa. ESPN have 4-star WR Hale listed at 42nd overall and eighth at his position. 4-star DT Renaud is ranked fourth at his position and 45th overall. Both players will team up with their new Alabama teammates in 2023.

5 x 5 for Bama

It has already been a big recruiting year for Alabama. They have five 5-star players heading to their campus next year, with plenty more big high school names following them. Now, they can add two more names to the list. Wide receiver, Jalen Hale committed to the program on Wednesday, just two days after talented defensive tackle Jordan Renaud.

Crimson Tide taking over Texas

Jalen Hale is out of Longview, Texas and Saban has done well to poach him right from under the noses of Steve Sarkisian and Jimbo Fisher. Hale received 35 total offers and made five visits over the past few months. The wide receiver visited Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M, USC and Alabama. Just a week out from visiting both Texas schools, the recruit has made his decision. The 6’3″ receiver will be looking to follow in the footsteps of former Crimson Tide receivers like DeVonta Smith and Jameson Williams, who have recently been drafted to NFL rosters.

Hale is averaging over 20 yards per catch in his senior season and has four touchdowns in four games.

Another Texas recruit, defensive tackle Jordan Renaud will be joining Hale and Coach Saban. Renaud from Tyler, Texas received 26 offers, but it came down to Oklahoma and Alabama. Eventually, Alabama came out on top a week after Renaud’s visit to the Sooners. The much sought after tackle is another 4-star recruit to add to the Alabama arsenal in 2023 which is shaping up to be another year at the top for the Crimson Tide.