Alabama Hoops Lands Top-25 Recruit, Kris Parker

In a move that will turn heads, Kris Parker, the talented 6-foot-6 small forward out of Quincy (Fla.) Crossroad Academy has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The three-star wing, a top-25 recruit in the 2023 class, chose to play for Nate Oats and his program over UCF, Missouri, and Villanova, citing the coach’s unwavering dedication to his recruitment as a major factor in his decision.

“I just feel like Nate Oats believed in me during a really hard time in my recruitment,” Parker said of why he chose Alabama. “He never lost interest and that meant a lot to me.”

Parker is a tantalizing prospect, possessing a rare combination of size, length, athleticism, and flashes of skill that make him capable of creating his shot, creating for others, and defending multiple positions. He could become a major force for the Tide with proper development. He joins Sam Walters, Mouhamed Dioubate, and RJ Johnson as the fourth commitment in Alabama’s 2023 class.

Getting To Know Kris Parker

6’6, 170 lbs – Small Forward

Crossroad Academy – Quincy, Flordia

3-Star

Ranked as No 90. Prospect in 2023 class per 247Sports – Ranked No. 10 in Florida

Also recruited by DePaul, Florida, Florida State

Alabama Basketball Continues To Improve

Thanks to Parker’s commitment, Alabama is now tied with Xavier for the No. 12 overall class in the country, a major coup for the program. Assistant coach Bryan Hodgson is credited as the primary recruiter for Parker, who made his official visit to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17. Parker’s decision is another sign of Alabama’s growing prowess on the recruiting trail.

“We value shooting, athleticism, versatility and we feel that we have checked all the boxes with this class,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said in a school release in November about the new signees. “Combined at multiple positions, this class will be able to step in right away and replace the players that we are losing and we are excited to welcome them to the University of Alabama. They are all high character kids that will mesh well with our current players so we are excited to watch them their senior year and get to campus.”

The Tide has already secured three signees from the 2023 class in Walters, Dioubate, and Johnson. Walters and Dioubate are both four-star power forwards ranked in the top 22 at their position nationally, while Johnson is a three-star guard from Huntsville, the top-rated prospect in the state. With a talented crop of newcomers set to join the fold, Alabama is quickly establishing itself as a program to watch in the coming years.