Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M All Lose Ten or More Players to Transfer Portal

The NCAA transfer portal is seeing a lot of action over the last few days. College football players from all parts of the country are seeking better options for their careers, and some schools are losing a double-digit amount of players. Even the best schools in the country are not immune to having players wanting out. This seems to be proven by the fact that Alabama, Oregon, and Texas A&M are among the schools where ten or more players have entered the portal.

Players flocking to NCAA transfer portal

Since the opening of the transfer portal on Monday, around 800 student-athletes have entered their name in the portal. Over 600 of those are from FBS teams and some teams are faring worse than others.

The transfer portal today. pic.twitter.com/bbb043d0bi — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 5, 2022

Colorado State and Louisiana Tech are struggling to hold on to their student-athletes more than other schools. 15 players from both schools are currently in the transfer portal. Meanwhile, Oregon have 13, Alabama have 11, and Texas A&M have 10.

Among the Alabama players looking to leave is the number one tackle in the 2021 recruiting class, Tommy Brockermeyer. Brockermeyer was ESPN’s number two overall 2021 high school recruit. The 6-foot-5, 300 lbs offensive tackle will look to move to pastures new after just one season under Nick Saban. Brockermeyer has only appeared in two games for a total of 19 snaps for the Crimson Tide this season. He will likely be drawing a lot of attention from high-profile schools in the portal.

For Oregon, players entering the portal include running back Byron Cardwell and linebacker Justin Flowe. Flowe was a top-ten recruit in the 2020 class according to ESPN. Flowe played in ten games this season registering 35 tackles. He is another name that will likely be drawing attention from top schools.

Texas A&M will likely lose several ESPN 300 recruits. Quarterbacks Haynes King and Eli Stowers are among the players looking to leave.

It is likely the pace of players entering the portal will slow over the next few days, but the last few days have been a tornado for a few high-profile schools.