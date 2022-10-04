Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Injury Update From Nick Saban

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left the game against Arkansas on Saturday. Young appeared to have suffered a shoulder injury and threw his helmet to the ground angrily. He did not reenter the game but Nick Saban provided an update in a Monday press conference.

Shoulder injury

When last year’s Heisman Trophy winning quarterback exited the game against Arkansas on Saturday, the signs weren’t great. Bryce Young slammed his helmet into the turf as if he felt this injury may cost him the season.

Alabama must have been fearing the worst when Young entered the injury tent. However, in a Monday press conference things appeared a little brighter for the Crimson Tide.

“We will have to take it day-to-day. I think he’s okay, he doesn’t have a serious injury,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said.

When will he throw again?

Young suffered a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. It is an injury that has caused him issues in the past, but Saban says that as the week goes on, it gets easier for Young to throw. When asked when Young would resume throwing in practice, Saban wasn’t sure.

“I can’t tell you if that’s going to be today, tomorrow or the next day,” Saban said. It does seem like Young is trending in the right direction, but his status is still up in the air for Saturday’s encounter with Texas A&M.

Risk free please

Saban did seem less than impressed by the manner in which Bryce Young injured himself and said he would encourage the quarterback to be more risk averse.

“The only thing I would tell Bryce is, don’t put yourself in a bad position,” Saban said. “He could have thrown the ball away before, he could have let the guy tackle him, but he was in the awkward position of trying to throw the ball while getting tackled.”

Not a bad backup

If Young can’t go Saturday, Alabama will turn to backup QB Jalen Milroe.

Milroe showed plenty with his legs when replacing Young against Arkansas. It will likely change how the Alabama offense operates but, rest assured, it will still be quite the force.