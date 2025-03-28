We all know the wonderful success the University of Alabama Crimson Tide has had over the years in College Football. They have had a dominant program with 18 national titles. On Thursday, as the Sweet Sixteen got underway in March Madness 2025, it was time to give the men’s basketball program some recognition.

In a 113-88 rout over the Brigham Young University Cougars, the Crimson Tide set a March Madness record for most three-pointers in a game with 25. The previous record for most three pointers in single March Madness win was 21. That was accomplished by Loyola Marymount in a 149-115 win over Michigan in the second round of the 1990 March Madness tournament from Long Beach, California.

Who contributed to the 25 three-pointers?

Guard Mark Sears of Muscle Shoals, Alabama led the Crimson Tide with 10 three-pointers. In all, five Crimson Tide players made shots from behind the arc. Canadian-American guard Aden Holloway made six three-pointers off the bench. Meanwhile, guard Chris Youngblood of Sharsburg, Georgia had five three-pointers, while guard Labaron Philon of Mobile, Alabama, and forward Derrion Reid of Grovetown, Georgia made two three point shots each.

Who does Alabama have next?

The Crimson Tide will play the Duke University Blue Devils in the East Regional finals from New Jersey on Saturday. Duke beat Arizona 100-93 in the sweet sixteen matchup on Thursday. The Blue Devils are the current favourite to win the National Collegiate Athletic Association March Madness Basketball Tournament, as they are currently at +225.

Impressive Sweet 16 Comeback

Texas Tech was once down by 16 points before beating Arkansas 85-83 on Thursday. This was the third biggest Sweet 16 comeback win of all-time according to Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports. The Red Raiders will now face the University of Florida Gators in the West Regional Final Saturday from San Francisco. The Gators beat the University of Maryland 87-71 on Thursday.