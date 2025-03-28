College Basketball News and Rumors

Alabama sets March Madness record for most three pointers in a game

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_25784266_168396541_lowres-2

We all know the wonderful success the University of Alabama Crimson Tide has had over the years in College Football. They have had a dominant program with 18 national titles. On Thursday, as the Sweet Sixteen got underway in March Madness 2025, it was time to give the men’s basketball program some recognition.

In a 113-88 rout over the Brigham Young University Cougars, the Crimson Tide set a March Madness record for most three-pointers in a game with 25. The previous record for most three pointers in single March Madness win was 21. That was accomplished by Loyola Marymount in a 149-115 win over Michigan in the second round of the 1990 March Madness tournament from Long Beach, California.

Who contributed to the 25 three-pointers?

Guard Mark Sears of Muscle Shoals, Alabama led the Crimson Tide with 10 three-pointers. In all, five Crimson Tide players made shots from behind the arc. Canadian-American guard Aden Holloway made six three-pointers off the bench. Meanwhile, guard Chris Youngblood of Sharsburg, Georgia had five three-pointers, while guard Labaron Philon of Mobile, Alabama, and forward Derrion Reid of Grovetown, Georgia made two three point shots each.

Who does Alabama have next?

The Crimson Tide will play the Duke University Blue Devils in the East Regional finals from New Jersey on Saturday. Duke beat Arizona 100-93 in the sweet sixteen matchup on Thursday. The Blue Devils are the current favourite to win the National Collegiate Athletic Association March Madness Basketball Tournament, as they are currently at +225.

Impressive Sweet 16 Comeback

Texas Tech was once down by 16 points before beating Arkansas 85-83 on Thursday. This was the third biggest Sweet 16 comeback win of all-time according to Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports. The Red Raiders will now face the University of Florida Gators in the West Regional Final Saturday from San Francisco. The Gators beat the University of Maryland 87-71 on Thursday.

Topics  
Alabama Crimson Tide College Basketball News and Rumors NCAA NCAA March Madness
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
USATSI_25750963_168396541_lowres-2

Last five buzzer beaters made in March Madness

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 24 2025
College Basketball News and Rumors
Kentucky v North Carolina
Arkansas upsets St. John’s in second round of March Madness
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 24 2025
College Basketball News and Rumors
USATSI_25730673_168396541_lowres-2
Colorado State and New Mexico win in March Madness action
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 23 2025
College Basketball News and Rumors
USATSI_25727965_168396541_lowres-2
McNeese State and Drake deliver first round March Madness upsets
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 21 2025
College Basketball News and Rumors
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope
Kentucky Reportedly Hiring BYU’s Mark Pope As Next Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 11 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
John Calipari coaches
John Calipari Contract Details With Arkansas Revealed
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 10 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) controls the ball against Connecticut Huskies
TV Ratings: NCAA Women’s Final Higher Than Men’s
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 9 2024
More News
Arrow to top