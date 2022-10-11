College Football Picks

Alabama vs. Tennessee – College Football Week 7 – Odds, Spread, Picks & Prediction


David Evans


This Saturday’s biggest encounter is an all-SEC clash between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. Number three Alabama will look to build on their undefeated season as number six Tennessee face their biggest challenge of the season in the week seven showdown. Here, we take a look at the odds and the spread while giving our prediction and picks for the game.

#3 Alabama Crimson Tide @ #6 Tennessee Volunteers

Where and when?

  • Kick-off: Saturday, 10/15/2022 3:30 pm EST.
  • Venue:  Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN.
  • TV: Live on CBS.

What are the odds?

 

Team Moneyline Spread
Alabama
 -280 -7 (-115)
Tennessee
 +235 +7 (-105)

 

Total Points Line
 Odds
Over 65.5
 -110
Under 65.5
 -110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Banged up stars

Alabama vs. Tennessee - College Football Week 7 - Odds, Spread, Picks & Prediction

Both teams are going into this game with question marks over the fitness over their stars. For Alabama, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young is still suffering from a shoulder injury and his status is questionable. However, we think it is likely he plays this week and was sat out as a precaution against Texas A&M.

For Tennessee, star wide receiver Cedric Tillman should be recovered from surgery in time for the game on Saturday. But as of now, his status his also unknown. Our best guess is that he will play too.

The Volunteers will also likely be missing starting safety Jaylen McCollough, who was arrested on Sunday on felony aggravated assault charges.

How will this game be decided?

Alabama vs. Tennessee - College Football Week 7 - Odds, Spread, Picks & Prediction

Both of these undefeated teams will come into the game on Saturday confident of turning the other over. Tennessee’s offense is right up there with the best in college football right now. But this Alabama defense is a different beast. They simply do everything at a high level. They rush the passer well, they cover well and they stop the run well.

The Volunteers will need to find a way to move the ball as they have been doing to stay in the game. They have put up more yards than any other team in college football so far this year and only one team is putting up more points per game than the Vols. So they are definitely capable of it, but the matchups for quarterback Hendon Hooker’s teammates are absolutely brutal.

The battle on the outside seems like it will be difficult to overcome for the Tennessee wide receivers, especially if Tillman is out. Additionally, the offensive line is in for a real struggle against this mighty Alabama front. Alabama is only allowing 250 yards per game to their opponents. So while it may be strength versus strength, it could be the greater strength is that of this Crimson Tide defense.

On offense for the Tide, if Bryce Young is back he may be able to take advantage of this Vols D. They are ranked 128th out of 131 teams for passing yards allowed to their opponents. Young is not a Heisman winner for no reason and he will take advantage of what is likely Tennessee’s biggest weakness.

The Tide wideouts draw a much softer matchup and this is likely where the game where will be won for Alabama.

What are the picks?

Topics  
College Football Picks NCAAF


David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
