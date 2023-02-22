Alabama Basketball Gets Roasted On Brandon Miller News

News

Authorities say Alabama freshman Brandon Miller provided the murder weapon in a January 15 shooting in Tuscaloosa. What are the ramifications for Miller and the Alabama basketball program?

The allegation of Miller’s involvement came during a preliminary hearing in the death of Jamea Harris. Former Alabama player Darius Miles along with Michael Davis, have been charged with the capital murder of Jamea Harris on January 15 near the Alabama campus.

Miller brought the gun to the crime scene

In testimony it was revealed that Miller brought Miles former teammate the gun that was used in the shooting near campus. Miller has not been criminally charged and isn’t expected to be. He’s played in all 27 games this season for Alabama including several since the shooting occurred on January 15. The fact that he wasn’t reprimanded in the very least has raised the ire of basketball fans and the media as well.

A Twitterstorm of protest calling for Oats to step down

There was no shortage of people on social media who thought Oats was covering up Miller’s involvement and calling for Oats to do the right thing.

 

 

Oats did issue a second statement which only made his first one seem worse.

Mike DeCoury is a well respected writer for the Sporting News. He wrote that Oats had failed his leadership test:

“This is outrageous”.

“What happened here is not “college kid” stuff. This is not a bunch of guys getting drunk and into a bar fight that sends one or two of them to the hospital for stitches. This is one young person dead and two young people charged with murder”.

Miller’s NBA future is now cloudy

Miller leads Alabama and the SEC in scoring with an average of 18.7 points per game. He is viewed as a possible NBA lottery pick with some mock drafts having him drafted as high as #4, That was before Tuesday’s news and it’s immaterial to the family of Harris.

Her mother says Harris was shot after refusing the advances of Miles. Davis is suspected of firing the shots that killed the woman.

 

