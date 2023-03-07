News

Alabama’s Brandon Miller earns SEC awards as shooting controversy swirls

Bob Harvey
Alabama Freshman Brandon Miller became the first player since Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012 to win both the SEC Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year in the same season. The awards come as controversy continues to surround Miller for his part in a January murder.

Miller has averaged 19.6 points and eight rebounds per game and is shooting over 40% from beyond the arc. It would be a dream season for most players but not the case with Miller.

Lack of remorse from Miller, Alabama

Miller’s actions have been under the microscope since court testimony revealed that he delivered a gun to former Alabama teammate Darius Miles that was used to kill 23-year-old Jamea Harris in a late-night shooting Jan. 15. Miles gave the gun to another man, Michael Davis, who allegedly fired 11 times into the car Harris was sitting. However Miller has never made a statement to the victim’s family and head coach Nate Oats offered a tone deaf response when he first talked about Miller’s involvement in the incident.

Alabama prosecutors have said there is no evidence that Miller could have known the gun would be used in a crime. However, Miles and Davis both face capital murder charges.

Miller will be forever linked to the shooting

Miller’s alleged role in the incident will always be remembered and the case has tainted what has been an outstanding Crimson Tide basketball season.  Oats and the Alabama athletic department has responded to the situation by doing or saying very little. There’s been no suspension, no penalties and Miller continues to play. As might be expected, he’s been cheered wildly at home and booed on the road. But media coverage of the team has changed dramatically with more of a focus on the shooting.

The negativity is not going away for Miller who projects to be a high lottery pick when the NBA holds its draft on June 22. The Tide is projected to be a top seed in the NCAA tournament and will learn its fate on Sunday.

One thing is certain. There are no more home games left for Miller. That means he’s going to get a less than warm welcome wherever his team plays in the tournament.

