Albert Pujols hits home run #690, Cardinals win 13-0

All-time great right-handed hitter, Albert Pujols, is closing in on 700 home runs after he hit a pinch-hit home run for the St. Louis Cardinals in their 13-0 win against the Colorado Rockies.

Albert Pujols Hits Home Run #690

Players in the Cardinals organization understand that they’re watching history and had the following to say about Pujols, according to MLB.com:

“We were talking about this the other day, about the people [in the record books], and I said, ‘It’s Albert Pujols and a bunch of people in black and white,’” Nootbaar said after Pujols hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the Cardinals’ 13-0 defeat of the Rockies on Thursday afternoon at Busch Stadium. “That’s what it is, and it’s really unbelievable.” “It was just about execution and a really good moment, just like what happened on Sunday,” Pujols said. “I’m just glad I was able to come through and help the guys win. Hopefully we can continue to play the way we have this whole month.” “For sure, I’ll be here one more year — I’m coming to see Yadi and Waino pitch,” Pujols joked even though the 40-year-old Molina has already announced this would be his final season as well. “I’ll come and give them [grief] and ask them, ‘Why didn’t you retire?’ I’ll definitely be here for sure — watching these guys from the stands. I’m sure about that.”

Will Pujols Hit 700 Home Runs?

At this point, it seems 100% certain that Albert Pujols is eventually going to hit homerun #700. He has noted that he would come back next season if this achievement is still on the line and it looks like it’s a possibility that it could be. Even at 42 years old, he still managed to hit .258 for the Cardinals and has also belted 11 home runs.

Pujols is a career .296 hitter and with 690 home runs, there’s going to be no question that he’s a future first-ballot hall-of-famer.