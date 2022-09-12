Albert Pujols moves to fourth on the all-time home run list

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic might find it challenging to reach 700 home runs before he retires at the end of the season, but he has moved into fourth all-time on the Major League Baseball home run list. On the weekend, Pujols hit his 696th career home run on Saturday to tie New York Yankees infielder Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the All-Time list, and then hit his 697th career home run on Sunday to pass Rodriguez for fourth place all alone.

Who is in the top three?

Three players have reached the 700 home run plateau. Barry Bonds had 762 home runs. Henry Aaron had 755 home runs and Babe Ruth had 714 home runs.

Pujols’s 696th Home Run

Pujols’s 696th home run came in a 7-5 Cardinals win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was a two-run home run in the sixth inning, which also scored Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill of Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. At the time, Pujols tied the score at three runs apiece. Pujols also had another extra base hit in the contest as he had a double with two out in the second inning. Both extra base hits came off of Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker.

Pujols’s 697th Home Run

Pujols’s 697th home run came in a 4-3 Cardinals win over the Pirates on Sunday. It was a two-run shot with no one out in the top of the ninth inning, which put the Cardinals up 3-2 at the time. The home run also scored Cardinals left fielder Corey Dickerson of McComb, Mississippi, who had a RBI double earlier in the inning.

Pujols’s Season Stats

Pujols is batting .266 with 18 home runs and 48 runs batted in during 2022. He has scored 31 runs, and collected 67 hits, 12 doubles, one stolen base, 22 walks, 133 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .528.

Cardinals’ Remaining Games

The Cardinals have 21 remaining games left in the regular season. They play the Milwaukee Brewers four times, the Cincinnati Reds five times, San Diego Padres thrice, the the Los Angeles Dodgers three times, and the Pittsburgh Pirates six times. The Cardinals are at 83 wins and 58 losses, and comfortably lead the Brewers by eight games in the National League Central.