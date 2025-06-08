NASCAR News and Rumors

Alex Bowman Wrecks Hard At Michigan, Recent Misery Continues

Jared Turner
Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman just can’t seem to get out of his own way right now in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Despite driving for Hendrick Motorsports, the organization widely considered NASCAR’s best, Bowman is struggling big time. That’s been especially true over the past couple of months.

And his struggles continued in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

What Happened To Alex Bowman At Michigan?

After qualifying 16th for Sunday’s race, Alex Bowman was holding his own although not making the progress he’d hoped for. Things went south in a hurry for Bowman in the second stage, however, when his No. 48 Chevrolet was caught up in a multi-car crash and slammed the outside wall head-on.

Thankfully, Bowman walked away uninjured, but the same could not be said for his mangled race car.

“It just looked like the No. 2 (Austin Cindric) got into the No. 41 (Cole Custer) or he was in a bad aero spot, something like that,” Bowman said in describing the accident. “The No. 41 got loose and at that point, being on the outside, when they get into you, you’re just along for the ride. Really quickly turned the car into the outside wall, and it was a massive crash.”

Bowman has now finished worse than 25th in seven of his last nine starts, after starting out 2025 with five top-10s in the first six races. That hot start included a season-best runner-up finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he started from the pole.

But now, it seems like nothing can go right for Bowman, who finished dead last on Sunday at Michigan and is barely in position to qualify for a playoff berth.

“Hate it for our No. 48 Ally Chevrolet team and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports,” Bowman said. “We just have to keep digging. It’s been a really bad two months for us, but we just have to keep working hard.”

Alex Bowman Suggests That He And Team Are Underachieving

Even though Alex Bowman hasn’t gotten the results he’s wanted as of late, he doesn’t blame his recent woes on equipment.

After all, Hendrick Motorsports is rarely, if ever, lacking in this area. And everyone knows it.

That includes Bowman, who has gone nearly a year since his last win while teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron have gone to Victory Lane multiple times over that stretch.

“We’ve had a lot of speed and a lot of good race cars,” Bowman said. “Obviously today, we were off from where we needed to be. But just the support that we have from Rick (Hendrick, team owner), Jeff (Gordon, Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman) and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports, they’ll give us the tools we need to get turned back around.

“We just needed to get pointed back in the right direction. We’re a much better race team than this.”

Topics  
NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors
Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
Jared Turner

