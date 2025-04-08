Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker receive player of the week honours

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs have an incredibly rich history and loyal fan base. They have one more thing in common. The Red Sox and Cubs both have a recent acquisition that used to play with the Houston Astros who both have had a fantastic first week of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season. Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman of Albuquerque, New Mexico was named the American League Player of the Week, and Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker of Tampa, Florida was named the National League Player of the Week. Bregman was with the Astros from 2016 to 2024, before signing a three-year deal worth $120 million on February 15. Tucker was with the Astros from 2018 to 2024 before being traded to the Cubs for third baseman Isaac Paredes of Hermosillo, Mexico, pitcher Hayden Wesneski of Houston, Texas and right fielder Cam Smith of Lake Worth, Florida.

Alex Bregman’s stats from March 31 to April 7

Bregman batted .407 with two home runs and 10 runs batted in. During six games, 27 at bats and 29 plate appearances, he scored seven runs and had 11 hits, five doubles and two walks and 22 total bases, to go along with an on base percentage of .448 and a slugging percentage of .815. Bregman’s home runs came in an 8-4 Red Sox win over the Baltimore Orioles on April 3, and in an 18-7 Red Sox win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 6. In the two games this past week where Bregman hit a home run, he had two doubles in both contests for three extra base hits.

Kyle Tucker’s stats from March 31 to April 7

Tucker batted .391 with three home runs and eight runs batted in. During six games, 23 at bats and 31 plate appearances, he scored 11 runs, and had nine hits, three doubles, two stolen bases, eight walks, 21 total bases, an on base percentage of .548 and a slugging percentage of .913.