Alex Cora, Chaim Bloom, likely to be back in Boston next season

The Boston Red Sox haven’t found the type of success that they were looking for this season. There’s truly no other way of putting it. For a team that was expected to be a World Series caliber team, this season has definitely been a major disappointment.

Most Red Sox fans like to point at Chaim Bloom for the team struggling. Although he is part of the blame, the Red Sox are reportedly looking to keep him around.

Red Sox Likely To Keep Alex Cora and Chaim Bloom

Ken Rosenthal reported the following about what was said around Chaim and Cora being back in Boston:

“I am very comfortable saying Chaim and Alex will be back. And I am very comfortable saying there is a strong belief in the direction of the franchise from our ownership group,” Kennedy said Monday. “That direction is continuing to build for the future, but also continuing to invest at the major-league level.” “We’re all incredibly disappointed in how the season has unfolded. It’s certainly not where we thought we would be when we came into camp,” Kennedy said. “We had a magical 2021 year where we were two games from the World Series. We went out and added to what was an incredibly talented group with Trevor Story. We were very optimistic about our chances and where we were headed and incredibly excited that our baseball operations group had just done a fantastic job of building for the future at the same time. “To be looking up at the American League East at this point of the year is painful and frustrating. And frankly we deserve the criticism we’re getting. We’ve got to own that. It’s on us. But we’ve been around here a long time and we’re prepared to turn things around quickly here as we head into ‘23.”

Is This The Right Move By Boston?

This move makes sense by Boston. Chaim is still young and has the potential to be a top GM in the MLB one day. He just needs to learn the game a bit more. Alex Cora is a championship coach and can help the Red Sox be the team they want to be, sometime soon.