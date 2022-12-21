NHL News and Rumors

Alex Ovechkin named NHL First Star of the Week

Jeremy Freeborn
Washington Capitals left winger Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia was named the National Hockey League Player of the Week for the week from December 12-18. In three games, Ovechkin had three goals and two assists for five points. The primary reason Ovechkin received the honour is because over the past week he scored hid 800th NHL regular season goal. Only Wayne Gretzky (894 goals) and Gordie Howe (801 goals) have scored more goals than Ovechkin.

Four-point game against the Blackhawks

In the same game that Ovechkin registered his 800th NHL regular season career goal on December 13, he had three goals and one assist for four points in a 7-3 Capitals win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The hat trick was the 29th of his NHL regular season career (30th if you include the Stanley Cup Playoffs). Ovechkin scored from John Carlson and Conor Sheary at the 24 second mark of the first period. He then put the Capitals up 2-0 from Sheary and Sonny Milano at at 8:14 of the first period on the power-play. Ovechkin’s hat trick and 800th NHL goal came at 6:34 of the third period from Anthony Mantha and Evgeny Kuznetsov, which put the Capitals up 5-2 at the time.

Ovechkin’s assist against the Blackhawks was on a goal by Trevor van Riemsdyk of Middletown, New Jersey. At the time, the Capitals went up 3-1 at 4:56 of the second period.

Fifth Point and Other Stats from the Week

Ovechkin then added an assist on December 15 in a 2-1 Capitals loss to the Dallas Stars. He had the primary helper on a goal by Sheary to open the scoring. In addition to the five points during the week, Ovechkin was a +4 with one power-play point, 12 shots on goal, eight hits, one blocked shot, and one faceoff win.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

In 34 games, Ovechkin had 20 goals and 16 assists for 36 points. He was a -7 with 16 penalty minutes, 14 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 144 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, 12 blocked shots, 93 hits, 18 giveaways, and 20 giveaways.

 

 

NHL News and Rumors Washington Capitals
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
