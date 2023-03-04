On March 4, Alexa Grasso will fight for a title for the first time in her UFC career. Grasso is scheduled to face Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship. Learn more about Grasso below, including her net worth, UFC record, heights, weight, and odds.

Alexa Grasso comes in at 124.5 pounds for her flyweight title fight at #UFC285 ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/UNyMmm9mZ4 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 3, 2023

Alexa Grasso Net Worth

Grasso’s net worth has not been confirmed. However, experts put Grasso’s net worth between $1 million and $5 million.

For her fight against Shevchenko, Grasso’s base pay is estimated to be $100,000. Add $32,000 for incentive pay, and Grasso’s guaranteed salary is approximately $132,000.

However, Grasso can earn more through bonuses if she beats Shevchenko.

Alexa Grasso UFC Record

Entering UFC 285, Grasso holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-3. In the UFC, Grasso is 7-3.

Grasso has won her last four fights, including a win over Viviane Araújo by unanimous decision on October 15, 2022.

Grasso is currently ranked sixth in the UFC Women’s Flyweight Division.

Alexa Grasso Height, Weight, And Odds

Grasso will look to shock the world against Shevchenko, who has not lost since 2017. BetOnline has Grasso as a heavy underdog against Shevchenko.

Below are some of Grasso’s key stats.

Age: 29

29 Height: 5’5″

5’5″ Weight: 125.5 pounds

125.5 pounds Reach: 66″

66″ Odds: +600 (via BetOnline)

