UFC News and Rumors

Alexa Grasso Net Worth, UFC Record, Height, Weight, And Odds

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Alexa Grasso of the UFC.

On March 4, Alexa Grasso will fight for a title for the first time in her UFC career. Grasso is scheduled to face Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship. Learn more about Grasso below, including her net worth, UFC record, heights, weight, and odds.

Alexa Grasso Net Worth

Grasso’s net worth has not been confirmed. However, experts put Grasso’s net worth between $1 million and $5 million.

For her fight against Shevchenko, Grasso’s base pay is estimated to be $100,000. Add $32,000 for incentive pay, and Grasso’s guaranteed salary is approximately $132,000.

However, Grasso can earn more through bonuses if she beats Shevchenko.

Alexa Grasso UFC Record

Entering UFC 285, Grasso holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-3. In the UFC, Grasso is 7-3.

Grasso has won her last four fights, including a win over Viviane Araújo by unanimous decision on October 15, 2022.

Grasso is currently ranked sixth in the UFC Women’s Flyweight Division.

Alexa Grasso Height, Weight, And Odds

Grasso will look to shock the world against Shevchenko, who has not lost since 2017. BetOnline has Grasso as a heavy underdog against Shevchenko.

Below are some of Grasso’s key stats.

  • Age: 29
  • Height: 5’5″
  • Weight: 125.5 pounds
  • Reach: 66″
  • Odds: +600 (via BetOnline)

UFC Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal Wrestled Jon Jones Ahead Of UFC 285 Debut

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
Bo-Nickal-UFC
UFC 285: Jamie Pickett vs Bo Nickal Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  6h
UFC News and Rumors
How to Bet on UFC 285 in Alabama | AL Sports Betting Apps
UFC 285 Prop Bets: Jon Jones to win by KO/TKO +385 at BetOnline
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  9h
UFC News and Rumors
Jon Jones UFC
Who Is Jon Jones Wife? Get To Know Jessie Moses, Jon Jones’ Estranged Fianceé
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 247-Jones vs Reyes
UFC 285 Props: Jon Jones +600 To Fail A Drug Test Post-Fight
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 2 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Jon Jones
Jon Jones Next Fight: 3 Contenders To Fight ‘Bones’ After UFC 285
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 2 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC fighter Jon Jones at an event.
UFC 285 Weigh In: Odds For Jon Jones Weight Set At 249.5 Pounds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top