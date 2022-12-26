For the second time in the month of December, Washington Capitals left winger Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia was the National Hockey League First Star of the Month. For the second time, he is being honoured for reaching a hockey milestone. A week ago, Ovechkin was recognized for being the third player in NHL history to score 800 goals. On Saturday for the week from December 19-23, he was recognized for moving into second place all-time in the NHL in goals with 802. Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe, who has 801 goals all-time.

A Washington Capital has also been honoured three straight weeks. Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren of Lakeville, Minnesota, was recognized the week of December 5-11, 2022.

Ovechkin’s 801st and 802nd goals

Ovechkin’s 801st and 802nd goals came on Friday in a 4-1 Capitals win over the Winnipeg Jets at the Capital One Arena. Ovechkin scored his 801st goal all-time in tying Howe at 18:22 of the first period from Dylan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario, and Conor Sheary of Winchester, Massachusetts. The Great Eight then closed out the scoring in the game with an empty net goal from fellow Russian Evgeny Kuznetsov of Chelyabinsk, Russia. Ovechkin’s second goal was with exactly one minute left in the contest. Wayne Gretzky, who played in the NHL from 1979 to 1999 with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers, is the all-time leader in goals with 894.

December 19-23 stats

In three games this past week, Ovechkin had two goals and four assists for six points. He was a +3 with one power-play point, 16 shots on goal and four hits.

Ovechkin’s first assist of the week was a primary helper on a goal by Nic Dowd of Huntsville, Alabama at 15:38 of the second period in a 4-3 Capitals overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings on December 19. Ovechkin contributed to Washington’s first goal after they were trailing 1-0 at the time.

Ovechkin’s second and third assists of the week came in a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on December 22. He set up Kuznetsov with the primary assist on a power-play goal at 7:01 of the first period. At the time, the Capitals tied the game at one goal apiece. Then at 5:25 of the second period, Ovechkin set up Sonny Milano of Massapequa, New York, to put the Capitals up 2-1.

Ovechkin’s fourth assist came in his notable game against the Jets. He got the secondary assist on the game-winning goal by Milano at 12:46 of the second period, which put the Capitals up 2-0.