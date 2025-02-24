Alexander Ovechkin records 33rd NHL career hat trick

Washington Capitals left winger Alexander Ovechkin recorded his 33rd National Hockey League career hat trick on Sunday. He accomplished the feat in a 7-3 Capitals win over the Edmonton Oilers at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Of Ovechkin’s 33 NHL hat tricks, 32 have been in the regular season, and one in the postseason. Wayne Gretzky has the record for most hat tricks ever (regular season and playoffs) with 60, and regular season hat tricks with 50. Ironically with the three goal game, Ovechkin now has 882 goals. That is second all-time behind Gretzky, who has 894 goals.

Inside Look at the Hat Trick

Ovechkin had three goals on nine shots on goal and was a +3. He scored his first goal at 8:53 of the second period from Dylan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario and Aliaksei Protas of Vitebsk, Belarus to put the Capitals up 3-1. Ovechkin then scored with one minute and 21 seconds left in the second period on the power-play with a game-winning goal from defenseman Jakob Chychrun of Boca Raton, Florida to put the Capitals up 4-1. Ovechkin then completed the scoring with an empty net goal with two minutes and 38 seconds left in the game.

Second Hat Trick of the Season

This was Ovechkin’s second three-goal game of 2024-25. The first came on November 17 in a 5-2 Capitals win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ovechkin in 2024-25

Ovechkin has 29 goals and 17 assists for 46 points in 41 games. He is a +10 with 13 power-play points, six game-winning goals, 154 shots on goal, 10 blocked shots, 79 hits, 12 takeaways, and 29 giveaways.

Best team in the NHL

The Capitals currently have 84 points and have the most points in the entire NHL. They have a record of 38 wins, 11 regulation losses and eight losses in extra time. Washington’s 84 points are one more point than the Winnipeg Jets, who have the second most points in the NHL with 83. The Capitals had no problems scoring on the weekend. They beat Pittsburgh 8-3 on Saturday.