Alexander Ovechkin registers 1600th NHL regular season point

Washington Capitals left winger Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia made National Hockey League history on Sunday as he registered his 1600th NHL point. In the process, he became the 11th player to accomplish the feat.

Ovechkin’s career statistics

Ovechkin has 886 goals and 714 assists for 1600 points. He is a +61 with 831 penalty minutes, 596 power-play points, six shorthanded points, 135 game winning goals, and 6810 shots on goal. Ovechkin is the all-time NHL leader in power-play goals (321), game-winning goals and shots on goal.

How and when did Ovechkin register his 1600th point?

Ovechkin scored into an empty net with one minute and 29 seconds left in the third period to close out the scoring in a 4-2 Capitals win over the Seattle Kraken. Tom Wilson of Toronto, Ontario and Nic Dowd of Huntsville, Alabama picked up the assists.

Who are the other 10 players to have 1600 points?

Wayne Gretzky has the most points all-time with 2857. He is followed by Jaromir Jagr (1921), Mark Messier (1887), Gordie Howe (1850), Ron Francis (1798), Marcel Dionne (1771), Steve Yzerman (1755), Mario Lemieux (1723), Sidney Crosby (1664), and Joe Sakic (1641). How Ron Francis is not yet inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame when he is fourth all-time in NHL points (many more points than the majority of NHL players who are in the Hall of Fame) is amazing.

Ovechkin in 2024-25

In 48 games this season. Ovechkin has 33 goals and 17 assists for 50 points. He is a +16 with 14 penalty minutes, 15 power-play points, six game-winning goals, 183 shots on goal, 11 blocked shots, 88 hits, 12 takeaways and 37 giveaways.

Capitals best in the East

It has been an unbelievable season for the Washington Capitals this season. They have a record of 42 wins, 14 regulation losses and eight losses in extra time for 92 points. In fact, the Winnipeg Jets and Capitals are tied for the most points in the entire NHL.

Getting closer to Gretzky

Ovechkin’s 886 goals are second all-time. Only Gretzky, who has 894 goals, has more.