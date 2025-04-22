Alexander Ovechkin scores first career NHL playoff overtime winner

You could make the argument that Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin is the greatest goal scorer of all-time. Statistics do not lie and he is number one in goals (897), power play goals (326), and game-winning goals (136). However, Ovechkin did something on Easter Monday, we have never seen him do before in his two decade National Hockey League career. That was score a game-winning goal in overtime of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It should be noted that Ovechkin had 10 postseason game-winning goals prior to Monday and a NHL record 27 regular season overtime winners, but Monday was the first time he scored a postseason game-winning goal in overtime. The Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime in game one of the 2025 Eastern Conference first round playoff series from the Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

In depth look at the overtime winner

Ovechkin scored from Canadian forwards Anthony Beauvillier of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec and Dylan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario at 2:26 of the first overtime period. The Capitals won the faceoff, maintained possession of the puck, and Ovechkin got wide open in front of the Canadiens net. The bottom line is that if the Canadiens have any intention winning the series, they cannot leave Ovechkin so wide open.

Ovechkin’s second goal of the game

Ovechkin opened the scoring with one minute and 26 seconds left on the power play. Tom Wilson of Toronto, Ontario and Strome had the assists. Ovechkin now has 74 playoff goals all-time. That is 13th all-time in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky of Brantford, Ontario is the all-time leader in playoff goals with 122.

Best Playoff Game ever for Strome

For the first time in his career, Strome had a multi-point game in the playoffs. He, in fact, had three points, as he had three assists. The other assist came on a second period goal by Beauvillier.