Alexander Ovechkin ties Gretzky’s record for most goals ever

Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia has had a phenomenal National Hockey League career. Now he has the most regular season goals of all-time. On Friday, Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky’s record, which is considered one of the most prestigious records in the NHL. Both Ovechkin and Gretzky have 894 goals each.

All of Ovechkin’s 894 goals have been with the Washington Capitals since the 2005-06 season. Of Gretzky’s 894 goals, 583 have been with the Edmonton Oilers, 246 have been with the Los Angeles Kings, 57 have been with the New York Rangers, and eight have been with the St. Louis Blues.

On Friday night, Ovechkin scored his 893rd and 894th career goals in a 5-3 Capitals win over the Chicago Blackhawks from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Ovechkin opened the scoring at 3:52 of the first period from centre Dylan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario and defenseman John Carlson of Natick, Massachusetts. Then at 6:13 of the third period, Ovechkin scored on the power play for the game-winning goal from left winger Andrew Mangiapane and Carlson. The record tying goal put the Capitals up 4-3 and broke a 3-3 deadlock.

It should be noted that Ovechkin is not only the all-time leader in goals. He is also the all-time leader in power-play goals (324), game-winning goals (136), and shots on goal (6847).

It is fair to say that Gretzky is still the greatest hockey player of all-time. That is because he will never be caught when it comes to total points in a career (2857). Gretzky is also the all-time leader in assists (1963), even strength goals (617), and shorthanded goals (73).

Ovechkin can break the goal scoring record on Sunday when the Capitals face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont. The Capitals have the most points in the Eastern Conference (107), and the second most points in the entire NHL. The only team with more points are the Winnipeg Jets, which have 108.