Alexander Volkanovski top earner with $750k at UFC 298 despite brutal KO loss

UFC 298 went down this past weekend, and while the biggest story coming out of the event might be Alexander Volkanovski’s shocking upset loss to Ilia Topuria, there’s another number that caught a lot of eyes, disclosed fighter purses.

I obtained the guaranteed minimum purses and bonuses for #UFC298, as filed with the CSAC. Alexander Volkanovski: $750,000

Ilia Topuria: $350,000 Here’s the earnings recap for the rest of the 11-fight card. pic.twitter.com/w9rOJQ52fY — Manouk Akopyan (@ManoukAkopyan) February 17, 2024

According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, 13 fighters on the UFC 298 card walked away with six-figure paydays. That’s a significant number, and it highlights the financial windfall that can come with success in the Octagon.

Topuria, meanwhile, earned a career-high $350,000 for his victory. That’s a massive payday for the rising star, and it’s sure to fuel even more hype around his next fight.

Other notable six-figure earners include Robert Whittaker ($400,000), Paulo Costa ($250,000), Merab Dvalishvili ($210,000), Mackenzie Dern ($200,000), and Marcos Rogerio de Lima ($200,000).

These payouts are a sign of the UFC’s growing financial muscle. The promotion is awash in cash thanks to its lucrative broadcast deals and lucrative sponsorships, and that’s trickling down to the fighters.

Of course, it’s important to remember that these disclosed purses don’t tell the whole story. Fighters also earn undisclosed bonuses for things like Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night. So, the actual payouts could be even higher.

Still, there’s no doubt that the UFC 298 payouts are a positive sign for the sport. They show that fighters are starting to reap the rewards of the UFC’s success, and that can only lead to a more competitive and exciting product for fans.

So, who were the biggest winners at UFC 298? Sure, Volkanovski might have lost his belt, but he still walked away with the biggest paycheck. But the real winners might be the fans, who are now seeing more and more of their favorite fighters getting the financial rewards they deserve.

Full UFC 298 Fighter Salaries