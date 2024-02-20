UFC News and Rumors

Alexander Volkanovski top earner with $750k at UFC 298 despite brutal KO loss

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
alexander volkanovski (1)

UFC 298 went down this past weekend, and while the biggest story coming out of the event might be Alexander Volkanovski’s shocking upset loss to Ilia Topuria, there’s another number that caught a lot of eyes, disclosed fighter purses.

According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, 13 fighters on the UFC 298 card walked away with six-figure paydays. That’s a significant number, and it highlights the financial windfall that can come with success in the Octagon.

Topuria, meanwhile, earned a career-high $350,000 for his victory. That’s a massive payday for the rising star, and it’s sure to fuel even more hype around his next fight.

Other notable six-figure earners include Robert Whittaker ($400,000), Paulo Costa ($250,000), Merab Dvalishvili ($210,000), Mackenzie Dern ($200,000), and Marcos Rogerio de Lima ($200,000).

These payouts are a sign of the UFC’s growing financial muscle. The promotion is awash in cash thanks to its lucrative broadcast deals and lucrative sponsorships, and that’s trickling down to the fighters.

Of course, it’s important to remember that these disclosed purses don’t tell the whole story. Fighters also earn undisclosed bonuses for things like Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night. So, the actual payouts could be even higher.

Still, there’s no doubt that the UFC 298 payouts are a positive sign for the sport. They show that fighters are starting to reap the rewards of the UFC’s success, and that can only lead to a more competitive and exciting product for fans.

So, who were the biggest winners at UFC 298? Sure, Volkanovski might have lost his belt, but he still walked away with the biggest paycheck. But the real winners might be the fans, who are now seeing more and more of their favorite fighters getting the financial rewards they deserve.

Full UFC 298 Fighter Salaries

  • Alexander Volkanovski ($750,000 flat)
  • Ilia Topuria ($350,000 flat)
  • Robert Whittaker ($400,000)
  • Paulo Costa ($250,000)
  • Geoff Neal ($108,000)
  • Ian Machado Garry ($110,000)
  • Merab Dvalishvili ($210,000)
  • Henry Cejudo ($150,000)
  • Anthony Hernandez ($132,000)
  • Roman Kopylov ($80,000)
  • Amanda Lemos ($160,000)
  • Mackenzie Dern ($200,000)
  • Marcos Rogerio de Lima ($200,000)
  • Junior Tafa (not revealed, short-notice replacement)
  • Rinya Nakamura ($46,000)
  • Carlos Vera ($12,000)
  • Zhang Mingyang ($20,000)
  • Brendson Ribeiro ($10,000)
  • Josh Quinlan ($12,000)
  • Danny Barlow ($20,000)
  • Oban Elliott ($20,000)
  • Val Woodburn ($15,000)
  • Andrea Lee ($70,000)
  • Miranda Maverick ($150,000)
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
ufc mexico city

How to Watch UFC Mexico City: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

Author image Garett Kerman  •  3min
UFC News and Rumors
ilia topuria
UFC 298 sets new record of $7.26 Million gate at the Honda Center in Anaheim
Author image Garett Kerman  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
junior tafa
Junior Tafa Steps In For Injured Brother Justin to Face Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 298
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 16 2024
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 298
UFC 298 Weigh-in Results: All Systems Go for Anaheim
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 16 2024
UFC News and Rumors
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC 298 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 16 2024
UFC News and Rumors
paulo costa
Paulo Costa Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 14 2024
UFC News and Rumors
robert-whittaker-oncage-ufn101-750
Robert Whittaker Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 14 2024
More News
Arrow to top