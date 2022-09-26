After Guido Migliozzi triumphed at the Open De France last week at Le Golf National, this week attentions turn back to the DP World Tour for the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links from the Old Course at St Andrews Golf Links, Fife, Scotland.

Some huge names in the world of golf travel to Scotland looking to claim victory on European soil. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting picks, predictions and free bets for you!

After the Open De France last week, the DP World Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week at the Old Course, St Andrews Golf Links? So without further ado, here are our Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting picks and as we bid to predict the winner this week from the Old Course, St Andrews Golf Links, Fife, Scotland.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Preview

After a compelling Open De France at Le France National golf course last week, this week is the turn of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Fife this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Golf in Scotland is always a delight, so this week should be an exciting one on the DP World Tour.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field will be hopeful of hitting their best form this week, looking to win a sizable share of the €5,000,000 prize pot. The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action over on the east-coast of Scotland.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as European Ryder Cup players and major champions, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Matthew Fitzpatrick. USA Presidents Cup winners, Tony Finau and Billy Horschel also feature in this star studded field at the Old Course at St Andrews Golf Links.

Last year, Danny Willett triumphed as he fended off the likes of Tyrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry finishing on -18 par after 72 holes. If you fancy backing Willett to go back-to-back at the Alfred Dunhill Links and win this sensational event at one of the most historic golf courses in the world, you can back him at a price of +3500 with Bovada.

Taking a look at the course itself, the Old Course at St Andrews is a complete masterpiece and a spectacle to behold. It is regarded as one of the best and most prestigious golf courses in the entire world, hosting the Open Championship every five years. It is a par 72 and 7,305 yards in length. The course has some stunning scenery too, and consists of extremely tough, deep bunkers all over the wide fairways, as well as other dangerous hazards around the track.

The 2022 Open Championship was held here of course, with Cameron Smith triumphing and lifting the Claret Jug after a sensational Sunday. The course has seen all of the best golfers in history walk it’s hallowed turf and claim victory here, including the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Tiger Woods.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship event this week from the Old Course, St Andrews Golf Links, Fife, Scotland.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Betting Tips

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tip 1: Rory McIlroy To Win @ +500 with Bovada

Our best bet for the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week from the Old Course at St Andrews, is the Northern Irish golfing sensation and four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy currently sits first in the Race To Dubai, having performed consistently well on the European Tour for the whole season. Most recently, McIlroy finished in fourth place, just two shots behind the winner at the Italian Open a fortnight ago. McIlroy is in great form, and clearly likes this golf course.

McIlroy was leading The Open Championship right up until the back nine on Sunday, so clearly likes the Old Course here at St Andrews and will be hopeful of righting the wrongs of The Open by winning this week at the Alfred Dunhill Links.

McIlroy has climbed back up to number two in the Official World Golf Rankings, as well as finishing in the Top 10 of all four majors in 2022. McIlroy won the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour for a record third time this year, showing just how well he has played for the past 12 months.

This tournament is one that McIlroy is yet to win, so he will be desperate to add another prestigious trophy to his already full cabinet.

Highest rated golfer in the field and certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +500 with Bovada.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tip 2: Shane Lowry To Win and Each-Way @ +1000 with Bovada

Our each-way selection this week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is Irish golfing star and one of the European Tour’s form men, Shane Lowry.

The Irishman comes here boasting a win last time out on the DP World Tour. Lowry finished on -17 par at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, pipping the likes of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm to the title. Lowry has had the best season of his career in terms of consistency and high finishes, and will be looking to continue that this week.

The former Open Champion sits at sixth in the Race To Dubai standings right now, so another good finish this week will stand him in good stead ahead of travelling to Dubai in October for the final tournament of the 2021/22 European Tour season.

Lowry’s game is so suited for links golf, so this will be a challenge that wets the appetite of the 35-year-old. Lowry finished 21st in The Open, so will be hopeful of bettering that finish and ripping up the Old Course at St Andrews. Here at The Sports Daily, we can see Lowry being in contention come Sunday afternoon for sure.

Comes here in good form and will be happy with where his golf game is at present. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +1000 with Bovada.

Other notable mentions

Although McIlroy and Lowry are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Tyrrell Hatton @ +2000, Matthew Fitzpatrick @ +1200, Billy Horschel @ +2500, Rasmus Hojgaard @ +5000 and Louis Oosthuizen @ +3300. All prices are with Bovada.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022 Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Alfred Dunhill Links Championship odds at Bovada, one of the best US sports betting sites.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golfers Odds Play Rory McIlroy +500 Shane Lowry +1000 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1200 Tyrrell Hatton +2000 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 Billy Horschel +2500 Thomas Pieters +2500 Talor Gooch +3000 Louis Oosthuizen +3300 Robert MacIntyre +3300 Victor Perez +3300 Danny Willett +3500 Jordan Smith +3500 Alex Noren +4000 Francesco Molinari +4500 Adrian Meronk +5000

