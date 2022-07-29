Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap Betting Picks | Jackie’s Warrior The One To Beat

The Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap is one of the big highlights this Saturday at Saratoga racecourse, where the Steven Asmussen-trained Jackie’s Warrior will be a tough nut to crack. He faces just five rivals in the Grade One 6f contest and heads into the race on a four-timer as the clear form pick. We take a look at his main challengers and give you the key Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap stats and latest betting to take into this weekend’s Saratoga race.

What Time Is The 2022 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap?



🕙Time: 4:50pm (US time)

📅Date: Saturday 30th July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Saratoga, New York

💰 Purse: $350,000

📺 TV: Sky

DID YOU KNOW? Jockey Javier Castellano Has Ridden 3 of the last 5 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap Winners – He Rides Doc Amster

Jackie Warrior To Give Trainer Asmussen A Fourth Alfred G. Vanderbilt Win

The Steven Asmussen camp have landed Saturday’s Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap three times before and they look to have a huge chance of making that four with the in-form Jackie’s Warrior heading to post as the long odds-on favourite – therefore, the horse racing betting suggests he’s going to be hard to beat.

This 4 year-old has mopped up graded races this season at Oaklawn Park, Churchill Downs and last time out at Belmont Park in the Grade 2 True North Stakes. He’s won that trio of races by an aggregate of just under 10 lengths and has now been sent off as favorite in 8 of his last 9 races!

His only blot in recent races coming in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint Stakes at Del Mar last November when a beaten 1/2 favorite, so those looking elsewhere in this race might cling to that display.

However, add in that Jackie’s Warrior is the only Grade One winner in the race and that he’s 4-from-4 and unbeaten at Saratoga, then it will be a huge shock if the Asmussen horse isn’t recording win number 12 this Saturday.

Jackie’s Warrior Career In Numbers

Runs: 15

Wins: 11

Graded Wins: 10

Grade One Wins: 4

Saratoga Wins: 4-from-4

Career Earnings: $2,474,664

Five Rivals For Jackie’s Warrior To Beat

NY TRAFFIC (Gate 3) Back with BetOnline – Looks the main rival for Jackie’s Warrior based on the ratings and recent form. Heads here having won his last race at Penn National by 1 length over this 6f trip and can be expected to have improved for that outing as it came off a 105-day break. Is having his debut at Saratoga, while Irad Otiz Jr, who won this race in 2012, rides.

KNEEDEEPINSNOW (Gate 1) Back with BetOnline – Third in a Listed race at Churchill Downs earlier this month. First run for trainer Matt A Shirer, after being moved from the Michael J Maker team. Has 3 career wins, but none at this level and having first run at Saratoga. Ricardo Santana Jr rides and won this race in 2020 on Volatile.

WILLY BOI (Gate 2) Back with BetOnline – Will draw the eye with three recent wins to his name. The last of those came in the Grade 3 Smile Sprint Invitational at Gulfstream Park over this 6f trip. That came off a year off too so will be fitter this time, but is stepping up in class into a grade one for the first time and is yet to run at Saratoga.

LONG RANGE TODDY (Gate 5) Back with BetOnline – One of the more experienced runners in the field, but was beaten just over 12 lengths behind the hot favorite – Jackie’s Warrior – at Churchill Downs last time out, so have bundles of ground to make up. Debut run here at Saratoga.

DOC AMSTER (Gate 6) Back with BetOnline – Ridden by Javier Castellano, who has a fine record in this race – winning 3 of the last 5. Won by a head last time at Gulstream Park over 7f and lightly-raced so could have more in the locker to come. But his is a big step up from that Claiming win last time, so even though he’s got the main man in this race riding, it would be a shock if Castellano is recording another success in this contest.

Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap Preview 2022

Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap Recent Winners

2021 – LEXITONIAN (34/1)

2020 – VOLATILE 2/5 fav)

2019 – IMPERIAL HINT (58/10)

2018 – IMPERIAL HINT (4/5 fav)

2017 – EL DEAL (51/20)

2016 – A.P INDIAN (47/10)

2015 – ROCK FALL (Evs fav)

2014 – PALACE (21/10)

Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap Big Race Stats and Trends

10/10 – Aged 4, 5 or 6 years-old

10/10 – Carried 8-12 or less in weight

9/10 – Drawn in stalls 4 or lower

8/10 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

8/10 – Carried 8-9 or less in weight

4/10 – Ridden by Javier Castellano (3 of the last 5)

3/10 – Winning Favourites

2/10 – Trained by Steven Asmussen (3 wins in total)

6 of the last 7 winners came from stall 3 or 4

Watch The 2021 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap Again

