Sports history was made in Saalbach, Austria on Thursday. For the first time ever, New Zealand has won a medal at the World Alpine Skiing Championships.

Who made history for New Zealand?

In the women’s giant slalom at the 2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships, Alice Robinson of Queenstown, posted a second place time of 2:23.61. Federica Brignone of Italy, at the age of 34 years and seven months, won the gold medal with a time of 2:22.71. Paula Moltzan of the United States won the bronze medal with a time of 2:25.33. Robinson earned a medal by 1.73 seconds over Thea Louise Stjernesund of Norway, who had a fourth place time of 2:25.34.

Robinson’s other accomplishments

Robinson has won 14 World Cup medals in alpine skiing, with all coming in giant slalom. Of the 14 medals she has won since 2020, are four gold medals. Robinson placed first in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia on February 15, 2020, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on March 21, 2021, and in Kronplatz, Italy on January 21, 2025. Robinson also won the gold medal at the 2019 World Junior Alpine Skiing Championships in Val di Fassa, Italy.

Olympic medal contender

With a year away from the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan/Cortina d’Ampezzo, Robinson is an Olympic medal contender in the women’s giant slalom. New Zealand has won six medals all-time at the Olympic Winter Games. At the 1992 Olympic Winter Games in Albertville, Annelise Coberger of Christchurch won silver in the women’s slalom. At the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of Wanaka won bronze in the women’s big air snowboarding, and Nico Porteous of Hamilton won bronze in men’s halfpipe skiing. At the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, Sadowski-Synnott won gold in the women’s slopestyle snowboarding (New Zealand’s first ever gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games) and silver in the women’s big air snowboarding. Porteous also won gold in men’s halfpipe skiing.