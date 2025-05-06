After Bo Nickal suffered the first loss of his professional MMA career at UFC Des Moines, former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling offered a candid assessment of Nickal’s future in the sport. Nickal, a highly touted wrestling prospect, was stopped in the second round by Reinier de Ridder in the co-main event, marking a significant setback for the undefeated middleweight contender.

just incase anyone missed it last night, here’s Bo Nickal getting finished 🫣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SsC255vpx4 — AJ (@PrestigePrince9) May 4, 2025

Sterling, himself a decorated wrestler and experienced UFC champion, believes the root of Nickal’s troubles lies in his size at 185 pounds. On social media, Sterling pointed out that Nickal appears undersized compared to the top middleweights, citing the physical dominance de Ridder displayed during the fight. “I dislike that I was correct, but the size difference for Nickal at 185 is quite evident,” Sterling wrote, emphasizing the challenge Nickal faces against larger opponents in the division.

I hate that I was right but the size disparity for Nickal at 185 is very apparent. https://t.co/7eYOyJRdsY — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 4, 2025

The Weight Cut Struggles: Nickal’s Camp Reveals Bulk and Cut

Nickal revealed that he had bulked up significantly for his training camp leading into the fight, which required him to cut approximately 37 pounds to make the middleweight limit of 186 pounds. This drastic weight cut likely impacted his performance and endurance inside the cage. Sterling, who has experience making tough weight transitions himself, suggested that Nickal’s frame might be better suited for the welterweight division (170 pounds), where the size disparity would be less pronounced.

Anyone saying otherwise needs to really have their eyes checked. I’m a huge wrestling and Nickal fan, but that conversation needs to be had and it’s not an easy choice by any means. https://t.co/sk7djZty4h — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 4, 2025

“I wrestled at 133 and then 141,” Sterling explained, “Somehow, I managed to make 135. Bonus as a middleweight, but the top 15 MWs are noticeably larger than him in the octagon. Even Brundage appeared bigger.” His comments were supported by UFC analyst Alan Jouban, who agreed that Nickal should seriously consider moving down a weight class and discuss the possibility with his team at American Top Team.

Sterling’s perspective carries weight given his own experience navigating multiple weight classes in the UFC. After a loss to Sean O’Malley, Sterling moved up from bantamweight to featherweight, where he has had mixed results. He understands the difficulty of such a decision but stresses its necessity for Nickal’s long-term success.

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo also weighed in, encouraging Nickal to view the loss as a learning experience. Cejudo compared Nickal’s setback to his own early career defeats, which ultimately fueled his rise to become a two-division champion. Cejudo’s message was clear: resilience and adaptation are key to reaching the top.

What’s Next for Bo Nickal?

Bo Nickal’s future in the UFC is now at a crossroads. The middleweight division is stacked with physically imposing athletes, and Nickal’s wrestling pedigree alone may not be enough to carry him to the top without adjustments. Moving down to welterweight could allow him to leverage his wrestling skills more effectively against opponents closer to his natural size.

Meanwhile, Reinier de Ridder, who remains undefeated in the UFC, has called out former champion Sean Strickland, signaling his own ambitions to climb the middleweight ranks. Nickal’s loss has opened the door for others to challenge for the division’s spotlight, making the decision about his weight class even more urgent.

Nickal responded to the defeat with humility, posting on Instagram, “Grateful for the highs and lows. I’ll be back,” signaling his intent to learn and improve. Whether that comeback comes at middleweight or welterweight remains to be seen, but the consensus among experts like Sterling is clear: a move to 170 pounds might be the best path forward for the promising wrestler.