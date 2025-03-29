All four no. 1 seeds in Elite Eight at March Madness

We now know the last eight teams left in March Madness 2025. Of the eight teams left in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championship, are the four number one seeds. You can make the argument that the fact the top seeds have won all of their games so far, the tournament has been a little boring and anticlimactic. However, there have been some schools who have given the top seeds a challenge.

Who are the four top seeds in the elite eight?

They are the Auburn Tigers (South Regional), the Florida Gators (West Regional), the Duke Blue Devils (East Regional), and the Houston Cougars (Midwest Regional). Interestingly, three number two seeds are also in the Elite Eight. The Tigers are facing the second ranked Michigan State Spartans in Atlanta on Sunday, the second ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are facing the Gators in New Jersey on Saturday, and the second ranked Tennessee Volunteers are facing the Cougars in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The only school ranked in the top two that is not in the Elite Eight is St. John’s, who lost 75-66 to Arkansas in the second round. In the Razorbacks place in the West Regional is the third seed Texas Tech Red Raiders, who will face Florida.

Who has nearly beat a no. 1 seed?

Two number one schools have been tested to date. Florida only beat the defending champion University of Connecticut Huskies 77-75 in the second round. While, the Cougars only beat Gonzaga University 81-76 in the second round and Purdue 62-60 in the Sweet Sixteen.

Who is the top player on the top four seeds?

The Blue Devils top player is forward Cooper Flagg of Newport, Maine, who is averaging 19 points per game. The Gators top player is guard Walter Clayton Jr. of Lake Wales, Florida, who is averaging 17.7 points per game. The Cougars top player is guard L.J. Cryer of Katy, Texas, who is averaging 15.3 points per game. The Tigers top player is forward Johni Broome of Plant City, Florida, who is averaging 18.5 points per game.