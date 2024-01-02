NFL News and Rumors

All of the Top 10 Slots in Highest Viewership of TV Programs in 2023 Belong to NFL Games

David Evans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

In 2023, the American television landscape witnessed an unprecedented domination by the NFL, with its games not just leading but completely occupying the top 10 most-watched programs of the year. This dominance reflects a deep-seated passion for football in the U.S., where sports programs remain king for ratings and viewership.

Top-10 Most Viewed TV Programs in 2023

  1. Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LVII: 115.1 million viewers
  2. Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship: 53.4 million viewers
  3. 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship: 47.7 million viewers
  4. Cowboys vs. 49ers NFC Divisional: 45.9 million viewers
  5. Washington vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving: 41.9 million viewers
  6. Bengals vs. Bills AFC Divisional: 39.6 million viewers
  7. Jaguars vs. Chiefs AFC Divisional: 33.9 million viewers
  8. Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving: 33.7 million viewers
  9. Giants vs. Vikings Wild Card: 33.3 million viewers
  10. Cowboys vs. Dolphins, Week 16: 31.5 million viewers

Super Bowl Draws Double the Viewers of Any Other Telecast in 2023

The zenith of this viewership saga was Super Bowl LVII, with a breathtaking 115.1 million viewers tuning in, a figure that starkly contrasts with the other high-ranking programs. For instance, the AFC Championship game, the second most-watched event, drew 53.4 million viewers, less than half of the Super Bowl’s audience.

This disparity underscores the Super Bowl’s unique status as not just a sports event, but a cultural phenomenon.

Top 20 TV Programs All NFL Games

The NFL’s supremacy was not limited to just the top 10; it extended much further down the list of most-watched programs. The only non-NFL program in the top 21 was The Oscars.

This domination by the NFL is reflective of a broader trend in television viewing habits. While linear television has been declining in viewership, live sports events, particularly NFL games, have remained a major draw, keeping viewers tethered to cable TV.

The rise of streaming platforms has not diminished the NFL’s allure, with services like Prime Video gaining traction through NFL streaming deals.

The NFL’s command over the most-watched telecasts show its entrenched position in American culture and entertainment. It not only showcases the league’s ability to pull in massive audiences but also highlights how live sports continue to be a significant factor in the ever-evolving landscape of television viewership.

NFL News and Rumors
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
