Does anyone really know who will be the Green Bay Packers quarterback when the 2023 NFL season gets underway?

There is a lot of uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers’s future with the team.

And there are many rumors too so it is hard to figure out what is true.

One thing we do know for a fact is how Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard feels about Rodgers.

Listen to what Lazard told TMZ Sports:

“The Greatest Of All Time. The Best Person To Ever Pick Up A Football & Throw The Ball. I’ll Leave It At That.”

Allen Lazard has high praise for his QB

That is definitely high praise.

Is Rodgers The G.O.A.T.?

The G.O.A.T. phrase is thrown around a lot in sports.

Tom Brady is the undisputed G.O.A.T. and has achieved everything possible in professional football and then some.

Arguments could be made for Rodgers being the more natural talent and perhaps being able to make throws that Brady could not.

What Aaron Rodgers does here should be impossible…

Rodgers only has one Super Bowl compared to Brady’s seven, and that’s where arguments about Rodgers being the G.O.A.T. fall apart.

It may not be entirely his fault because he was not always surrounded by the best team to help him succeed in Green Bay.

The fact that he is 39 years old and would like to win another Super Bowl could be the reason he is not a Packer in 2023.

The Packers are reportedly ready to move on to the Jordan Love era.

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly "done with Aaron Rodgers" and believe Jordan Love is the "second coming" per @BobMcGinn Where will Rodgers be playing next season?

Where Would Rodgers Go?

Name a team who needs a quarterback, and there is probably a rumor or chance of Rodgers going there.

The most prominent teams rumored to be linked to a potential Rodgers trade are the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets.

Derek Carr’s meeting with the Jets is worth noting because this means the Jets could be out of the running for a veteran quarterback soon.

He is a free agent so it would be easier for the Jets to sign Carr than to work a trade with the Packers.

The latest on Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers & the #Jets

Rodgers’ future is definitely up in the air, but it is clear that his teammate Allen Lazard thinks highly of him and would want him back with the Packers in 2023.