Amanda Anisimova deserves high praise for bounce back win

Jeremy Freeborn
Amanda Anisimova of Freehold Township, New Jersey deserved high praise on Wednesday for her victory over world number two Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarterfinals of the 2025 United States Open on Wednesday in Flushing Meadows. New York. Anisimova, the eighth seed, came through with a straight set, 6-4, 6-3 win.

Why this victory by Anisimova is so noteworthy is because of what happened to her at Wimbledon. In the Wimbledon final earlier this summer, Anisimova came through with a completely listless performance against Swiatek, as she was double bageled, 6-0, 6-0.

Why were there changes in performance?

At first glance, Anisimova simply had more confidence. You simply could tell she was more into the match from a mental perspective. Anisimova deserves praise for her resiliency. She was not impacted by the fact that Swiatek broke her in the first game.

In the Wimbledon final, Anisimova did not have a single break point opportunity. Swiatek had nine chances to break Anisimova, and broke her opponent six times. On Wednesday, Anisimova had nine break point chances, of which she broke Swiatek four times.

Anisimova’s success on points from her serve was drastically better. At Wimbledon, Anisimova won only 26% of the points on her first serve. On Wednesday, that percentage rose to 71%. That was a dramatic 45% improvement.

We also saw a dramatic drop in production from Swiatek’s second serve. Swiatek had a second serve winning percentage of 83% in the Wimbledon final. That then dropped to a weak 37% in the United States Open quarterfinal. It was stunning to see a 46% drop in success.

Two Americans in the women’s draw left

John McEnroe of ESPN stated on Wednesday that we could see an all-American final on the women’s side. In order for that to happen Jessica Pegula of Buffalo, New York would have to upset the world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a rematch of the 2024 United States Open women’s final. A year ago, Sabalenka won 7-5, 7-5. Sabalenka, who is looking for her first grand slam win in 2025 after winning the United States Open and Australian Open a year ago, has won seven of nine meetings against Pegula.

Anisimova’s semifinal opponent is Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Anisimova has beaten Osaka twice in the past with both wins coming at majors three years ago. The first came at the Australian Open, and the second came at the French Open.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
